Jimmie Johnson explains why NASCAR drivers have forgotten the ‘unwritten code’ of respect

Many veteran NASCAR drivers have voiced their opinions about the changing driving standards in recent years of racing. Seven-time Cup Series Jimmie Johnson also feels that drivers no longer respect the 'unwritten code' for racing.

In a recent interview with Forbes, Jimmie Johnson was questioned whether improved safety measures have promoted such a style of racing. While Johnson agrees that safety in motorsports has come a long way, he feels that drivers have lost respect for their fellow competitors.

The 47-year-old replied:

"Safety has come so far in the sport, and sure, that plays into it. I also think there was a different culture and mindset in the world of sports in the past. There was respect, a hierarchy. It’s not like that now, and a lot of drivers have spoken to it publicly in recent weeks. The unwritten code [of respect] that existed in the past is gone now."

The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion also reasoned that drivers have become more competitive in recent years. He believes that drivers have become more ruthless leading to rough racing. Johnson added:

"Professional sports is so competitive, and, in many cases, so highly regulated that people have to be more ruthless, roughing each other up, to win."

The arguments concerning racing standards arose after Denny Hamlin intentionally took out Ross Chastain in the Phoenix race. Kyle Busch was the first driver to voice his opinion. Since then, many other drivers have spoken about the incident and condemned such actions. Kevin Harvick also believes that racing etiquette is no longer being followed.

In the wake of the recent incidents, veteran drivers have strived to bring back lost racing etiquette. Such comments from NASCAR's most experienced drivers clearly indicate that the current generation of drivers has to improve their standards.

Jimmie Johnson drops hints about his future in NASCAR

Jimmie Johnson returned to NASCAR as the co-owner of the 2023 Cup Series team. Johnson owns the Legacy Motor Club alongside entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher Jr. The 47-year-old also drives the #84 Chevrolet Camaro for the team on select tracks.

In the interview, Johnson revealed that after retiring, he is searching for the next venture. While he ruled out commentating, he wishes to take full control of the NASCAR team. The #84 driver said:

"I’ve had opportunities to commentate and have dabbled a little there, but I haven’t been overly drawn to it. I never wanted to be a team owner, but I’m not ruling it out - maybe someday [laughs]. I feel like I’m evolving as I slow down from my driving duties, trying to find out what’s next."

Johnson also added that his current venture allows him to keep his competitive spirit alive while mentoring younger drivers and the team

