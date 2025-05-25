Jimmie Johnson finds “so much in common” with Tom Brady’s professional pursuits 

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson shared the relationship he has with former professional football quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday. The duo will be involved together in the pre-race activities of the 2025 Indy 500 race of the IndyCar series.

Tom Brady will be riding 'The Fastest Seat in Sports,' which is the two-seater car that laps around the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before each race, a tradition going on for years. Jimmie Johnson will be driving the car during the special ceremonial lap. In a video shared by NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck, Jimmie Johnson said:

"It is great to finally connect and hang out. What a stellar guy. We've had a few opportunities to connect, just been trying to build a relationship, and we have so much in common in what we are trying to do in this next phase of life. It's wild how many synergies and conversations we have had around how we take our athletic prowess and try and convert that into some business sense."

The NFL legend, Tom Brady, also recently announced the grand opening of the newest CardVault, a sports collectibles business. Brady opened the fifth store of the CardVault in East Hampton.

On the other hand, Jimmie Johnson has another significant moment coming up in his NASCAR career. The seven-time Cup Series champion is all set for his 700th Cup start during the iconic Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway over the weekend. The driver made his debut in the Cup series at the same place back in 2001. Johnson will start from 17th on the grid during the main race on Sunday.

Jimmie Johnson confirms Coca-Cola 600 will not be his last race in the Cup Series

Jimmie Johnson is set to drive the No. 84 Toyota car at the Charlotte Motor Speedway over the weekend. He will race for the Legacy Motor Club, a team that he co-owns. This would be the 700th start for the NASCAR Hall of Famer and a remarkable achievement in his career.

Johnson shared a special video through his social media that made many fans believe that the start at Charlotte might be the last for the legendary driver. He recently confirmed that it would not be the case.

"No, it was just great editing. Proud of our digital department for doing a great job. There are more than 700 starts, and I'll be jumping up and down asking for more races than two," Johnson said when asked if Sunday's race would be his final race via media on Saturday.

The 49-year-old driver has not competed in the series since his third-place finish at the Daytona 500 earlier this season. Being out of the car for so long would be a difficult battle for the veteran, but he would hope for a strong result in his 700th start at the iconic Coca-Cola 600.

