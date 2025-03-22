Jimmie Johnson honors National Women in Motorsports month with a special shoutout to his team’s women

NASCAR Cup Series team owner Jimmie Johnson recently shared a shoutout to the women working for his team Legacy Motor Club (LMC). The seven-time Cup Series champion took over majority ownership of LMC earlier this year.

Johnson reshared a post by LMC in his latest Instagram story to mark National Women in Motorsports Month.

Jimmie Johnson's story on March 22. Source: @jimmiejohnson on Instagram

LMC shared a picture with its women team members alongside the No. 43 Toyota with the caption:

"Fueling the future. Shaping our LEGACY. #WomensHistoryMonth"

British driver Katherine Legge became one of only 16 women to have ever raced in NASCAR’s top series earlier this month. She made her Cup Series debut at Phoenix Raceway in the Shriners Children’s 500 and was the first female NASCAR driver since Danica Patrick in 2018. Meanwhile, Sara Christian was the first woman to race in NASCAR, her best finish was fifth in 1949.

While the representation of women in NASCAR remains small, the sanctioning body's Drive for Diversity program has supported some female individuals including drivers, team owners and crew members, in the past decade.

"Trading the helmet for the headset" - Jimmie Johnson at Phoenix NASCAR Cup race

Jimmie Johnson partnered with investment firm Knighthead Capital to co-own Legacy Motor Club after Maury Gallagher stepped into an ambassador role. He first joined the team as co-owner and part-time driver in the No. 84 car in 2023 after retiring from full-time racing in 2020.

The 49-year-old made nine starts with the team last season but failed to finish in the top 20 even once. This year, Johnson finished third at Daytona International Speedway, his best finish since 2023. In a previous post on Instagram, he shared pictures from the 2025 Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

"Trading the helmet for the headset this weekend," Jimmie Johnson wrote.

LMC currently fields two full-time cars in the Cup Series: the No. 42 with John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 Erik Jones. The team switched to Toyota last year and finished outside the 25th rank in the final Cup standings.

So far this season, Nemechek is ranked 15th in the poInts standings. He finished fifth at the Daytona 500 and had another top-10 finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway the following week. Jones' best finish this season was 12th place at Daytona. He is currently ranked 25th in the points standings. The drivers will return for the sixth NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 is scheduled to start at 3 pm ET Sunday, March 23, 2024.

