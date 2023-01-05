Jimmie Johnson has an "incredibly low" ego, as explained by Brad Keselowski

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson is one of the most dominant and, arguably, the greatest NASCAR driver of all time. The 47-year-old is regarded as a true gentleman by his fans and most people inside and outside the sport.

The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson raced alongside and against each other for many years, involved in a strong battle for race wins and championships. Keselowski recently recalled his number one story with Johnson that showed his class and empathy.

Goodwood Revival @goodwoodrevival NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson looks like he's having an absolute ball in the AC Cobra. #GoodwoodRevival NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson looks like he's having an absolute ball in the AC Cobra. #GoodwoodRevival https://t.co/SBGXtInEGJ

In an interview with Racer.com, Keselowski described the time he got into a wreck at Road Atlanta in 2011 during a test drive, following a brake failure. It was Johnson who quickly got out of his car to help him. He also said that given the former #48 driver’s success in NASCAR, he didn’t have the ego he was entitled to.

“My No. 1 story for Jimmie is when I had a wreck at Road Atlanta in a test, and everyone else drove by but him; he stopped and helped. He had a certain class to him in the sense of empathy. He was never an ego guy. I guess we all have our egos, but his ego, given his performance, was incredibly low, which I respected about him and still respect about him to this day.”

“California cool” – Brad Keselowski showers high praise on Jimmie Johnson

Further in the interview, RFK Racing owner Brad Keselowski said one thing he admires about Jimmie Johnson is his calmness and the mindset he brings to the table. He calls it the 'California cool' mentality.

“What always impressed me the most — in retrospective — about Jimmie is just how cool and calm he always seemed. In a lot of environments, surrounded by some people that could rile you up pretty quickly, and how he was always California cool. I have a great amount of respect for that because he found a way to deliver in some tough spots.”

The 47-year-old is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series return in the 2023 season as an owner-driver after retiring from the series at the end of the 2020 season.

Jimmie Johnson will next be seen in action in the Cup Series at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on 19 February, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes