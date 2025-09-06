Jimmie Johnson leaves no doubt about Legacy Motor Club’s ‘first step’ for the future amid lawsuit against RWR

Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR team, Legacy Motor Club, is engaged in a legal dispute with Rick Ware Racing and its broker, T.J. Puchyr. As per LMC’s claims, RWR had agreed to sell them a charter for the 2026 season, but backed off later on.Besides RWR, Johnson’s team sued Puchyr for tortious interference after he attempted to purchase RWR, despite brokering the initial deal between the teams. Amid the legal hassle, Legacy Motor Club has a clear goal for the upcoming season: to expand to a three-car team.The Statesville-based organization currently fields two cars, the No. 42 driven by John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 driven by Erik Jones. Speaking of its goal for the 2026 season, Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, said (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio),“We have full intentions to expand to a third car. Obviously, we're in litigation and working through all of that, but you know, our core product, if you will, is NASCAR Cup Series racing.”“And in order to be as successful as possible, you need as many cars...that's my belief, as many cars as you can (have) on track to leverage and maximize the financial aspect, the technical learning, drivers, crew chiefs...all the aspects,” he added.Legacy Motor Club is not in the playoff picture. While Nemechek sits 24th in the driver standings with 524 points, Jones is ranked 22nd with 546 points. But the drivers still have a shot at bagging their maiden wins of the season. Only eight races remain until NASCAR visits Phoenix to crown its 2025 Cup Series champion.Next up for Jimmie Johnson’s drivers is the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, September 7, the 240-lap event will be televised on USA (3 pm ET) with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Jimmie Johnson would not put “GOAT” tag on Trackhouse Racing driver despite the latter’s road course prowessWith four dominant wins in just his maiden season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Shane van Gisbergen, driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevy Camaro, has proven his road course racing prowess. However, Jimmie Johnson wouldn’t call him the greatest of all time in that aspect.Explaining his take further, Johnson said (quoted by the San Diego Union Tribune),“It’s tough to put the GOAT tag on a guy after two seasons. Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart were great on road courses. But having the argument that SVG is the best ever is valid. He’s in his own stratosphere.”“We’ve had guys go on streaks on road courses. If he’s there for five or 10 years, that’s a different story,” he further added.That being said, Shane van Gisbergen won NASCAR’s all four road course races this year at Chicago, Mexico City, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen. He even won his Cup Series debut back in 2023 (at Chicago), making history as the first driver since Johnny Rutherford (in 1963) to win their NASCAR debut.