Jimmie Johnson-led Legacy Motor Club strengthens leadership with former NASCAR marketing chief

On Thursday (March 6), it was announced that the executive team of Legacy Motor Club will receive a new addition in the form of a Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The Jimmie Johnson-led organization will rope in Dean Kessel to fill the role. Kessel joins the NASCAR team after having held the same position with the American Legion, a veteran services organization, where he led an initiative that involved sponsorship for Chip Ganassi Racing's Indycar team.

This is Kessel's return to NASCAR in a way, before his role with the American Legion he was responsible for Sprint's $100-million sponsorship of the NASCAR Cup Series, where he managed all marketing, promotions, and communications activities.

He has also worked with Lowe's Companies Inc. where he led sports marketing endeavors across competitions like NASCAR, NFL, MLB, and NBA properties. In 2001, he was also a key member in a sponsorship agreement between Lowe's and Jimmie Johnson.

In a press release announcing Kessel's appointment at Legacy Motor Club, Johnson said [via Legacy Motor Club]:

“We are thrilled to welcome Dean to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Dean’s extensive experience in motorsports, brand development, and corporate partnerships will be instrumental in driving our marketing and fan engagement initiatives to new heights. I had the pleasure of working with him through the Lowe’s, Sprint, and American Legion partnerships, so to say Dean is the perfect fit for this role is an understatement. His track record of building strong, lasting partnerships and innovative marketing strategies aligns perfectly with our vision for the future,” said co-owner Jimmie Johnson in the release.

Kessel also released a statement speaking about his enthusiasm regarding joining LMC, during a time when it has brought on a new strategic partner in the form of Knighthead Capital Management:

“I am beyond excited to join the leadership team at Legacy Motor Club with Jimmie and Cal -- especially at this pivotal point in the organization’s history with Jimmie assuming the majority ownership in the team and with Knighthead Capital joining the Club and all the potential that relationship brings to the future of Legacy Motor Club. Jimmie and I have a long history of working together in previous roles, but the opportunity to join him and the rest of the team at Legacy MC, is truly a special honor.”

During his time with LMC, Kessel's purview will include the management of all marketing initiatives, sponsorship activations, and brand strategy.

Legacy Motor Club co-owner Maury Gallagher takes a step back from his role in the organization

Maury Gallagher announces Jimmie Johnson will have an ownership stake in the organization starting in 2023 at Phoenix Raceway, November 4, 2022 - Source: Imagn

With the announcement of Legacy Motor Club's new partnership with Knighthead in January also came the news of owner Maury Gallagher's decision to step back from the daily activities of the company and move to an ambassadorship role.

The agreement between Knighthead and LMC will see the capital investment firm become minority owners of the organization and set Johnson up as the new majority owner of the Cup Series team.

Speaking about Gallagher's move within the company, Johnson said:

“I really have to thank Maury Gallagher for giving me the opportunity within the ownership space. He has been an outstanding partner, mentor and friend and I’m grateful we had the opportunity to work together, I’ve learned so much from him. As his professional career takes a different path, he can worry less about the daily team owner things and focus more on family and enjoying life,” said Johnson [via LMC]

Apart from taking on his new role as the majority owner, Johnson also saw success this year in the form of a third-place finish at the Daytona 500 last month.

