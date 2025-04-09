Jimmie Johnson-led LMC secures restraining order in ongoing dispute with Rick Ware Racing

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Jimmie Johnson-run Legacy Motor Club has filed a lawsuit against fellow Cup Series team, Rick Ware Racing. The lawsuit stemmed from the news that LMC would be purchasing a charter from RWR for the 2026 season, effectively adding a third full-time car to their team for next year. However, officials from the selling organization were under the impression that the sale would be for the 2027 season, which has caused the lawsuit to be brought against the Rick Ware-run team.

Now, it has been revealed that Jimmie Johnson's organization has filed a temporary restraining order against Rick Ware Racing, and since the court documents are confidential, it is unclear what the terms for the restraining order are. However, NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass theorizes that it might stipulate that the charter that is currently in dispute be held so as not to be sold to any other team for the 2026 season. Pockrass wrote via X:

"Legacy has obtained temporary restraining order in lawsuit vs Rick Ware Racing over agreement to sell charter to Legacy that LMC claims is to be sold after 2025 season. TRO ruling redacts details but my guess is it keeps charter from being allocated elsewhere for 2026 at moment."

Rick Ware Racing currently fields only one charter in the Cup Series, the #51 driven by Cody Ware. Reportedly, the team was willing to go through with the sale to LMC based on the fact that it would be for the 2027 season instead of next year. Furthermore, Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic appeared on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, to reveal the alleged price of the charter. He said [via Athlon Sports]:

"$45 million, which would be a new high in this sport. The previous high was Spire Motorsports paying $40 million to BJ McLeod a few years ago."

For the 2025 season, the two full-time charters of Legacy Motor Club are filled by Erik Jones in the #43 and John Hunter Nemechek in the #42. Team owner Jimmie Johnson races part time with his team, driving the #84 car.

Jimmie Johnson calls for "deeper alignment" in NASCAR

In a recent episode of his podcast with Marty Smith, Never Settle, Jimmie Johnson spoke about what he believes needs to be changed in the sport as soon as possible. The LMC-owner believes that having all parties within the sport -- drivers, teams and NASCAR itself, all working together, would be a fundamental change that should occur. He said:

"There's just a deeper alignment that needs to be in place. Because we are not a league, because NASCAR team owners and drivers are independent contractors, we are just fundamentally looking at things differently.

"I think this whole thing is more aligned if, like other leagues, the teams have skin in the game. That's where ultimate alignment happens."

Jimmie Johnson has run a single race this year, the Daytona 500. Johnson started in 40th place, but when the checkered flag was waved, the #84 driver finished in third place.

