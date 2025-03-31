Jimmie Johnson-owned LMC releases official verdict on Erik Jones’ disqualification at Martinsville

Legacy Motor Club has released a statement on Erik Jones' disqualification at Martinsville Speedway. The Toyota-affiliated team won't appeal the DQ but clarified that the No. 43 Toyota Camry's illegal post-race weight was not intentional.

Erik Jones settled for 38th place following the disqualification after initially finishing 24th. His car failed to meet minimum weight requirements in the post-race inspection, forfeiting points, including six stage points from a fifth-place finish in stage one.

Legacy Motor Club, a team seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson co-owns, shared its statement regarding the disqualification on X (formerly Twitter).

"Legacy Motor Club will not appeal the disqualification of the No. 43 car following Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway. We understand NASCAR allows a clear margin to account for the difference in pre- and post-race weight. After a thorough audit by the Club today, we have concluded that we did not give ourselves enough margin to meet the post-race requirement," LMC wrote.

"Although it was not intentional, we are taking steps internally to prevent this from happening again. We therefore accept the penalty and apologize to NASCAR, our partners, and our fans."

As a result, Jones has dropped to 29th in the points standings. His top-10 finish drought this year also continues, with a 12th-place finish in the Daytona 500 being his best race result.

LMC teammate John Hunter Nemechek, meanwhile, finished 25th at Martinsville Speedway.

Erik Jones set to honor NASCAR legend on Darlington Throwback Weekend

After a tough weekend at Martinsville Speedway, Erik Jones heads to Darlington Raceway for the eighth race of the 2025 season. He will feature NASCAR legend Richard Petty's iconic Petty Blue paint scheme on his No. 43 Toyota as part of the annual Darlington Throwback Weekend.

For added context, Richard Petty, a seven-time NASCAR champion, remained an ambassador of the Legacy Motor Club after selling Petty GMS Motorsports to the current team owners, including Jimmie Johnson.

The Statesville-based outfit shared a sneak peek of the No. 43 car on X for the upcoming race weekend in the Lady in Black (Darlington).

"Taking the Petty Blue back to the Lady in Black. 😎" LMC wrote.

His teammate, John Hunter Nemechek, will feature Joe Nemechek's 1998 paint scheme around the 1.366-mile oval track.

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for April 6 at 3:00 p.m. ET. FS1 will broadcast the 293-lap race, while MRN and SiriusXM will man the radio coverage.

