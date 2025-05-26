Jimmie Johnson owns up to "rookie mistake" after unfortunate 700th Cup Series race ordeals

Jimmie Johnson rued after his 700th Cup Series outing had come to an end because of a "rookie mistake." The seven-time Cup Series champion, who was racing for his team, Legacy Motor Club, encountered a crash on Lap 112, and it was the end for him at the Coca-Cola 600.

Johnson's crash in the first stage not only ended his day but also wiped out fellow part-time driver Connor Zilisch, a driver who was born in 2006 — the same year Johnson won his first of seven Cup titles. Speaking to the media after getting out of the car, he stated that his realization to avoid the crash came too late, as the damage was already done.

"I think I just made kind of a rookie mistake in one of these cars, the way I let out of the throttle going into the turn. I knew right when I let off the throttle I came off a bit abruptly and the car was a little sideways," Johnson told Amazon Prime Video.

"The traffic situations, they're just different with this car, and my instincts, I just kind of reacted in a way that I shouldn't have, and once I realized, it was too late," he further added.

While Jimmie Johnson had to wrap up his day after the Lap 112 incident, Zilisch was able to continue his race. As of Lap 350, Zilisch was running in 24th place, while Ross Chastain was leading the race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his take on Jimmie Johnson's Coca-Cola 600 outing

Dale Earnhardt Jr. let his feelings be known on Jimmie Johnson and his Coca-Cola 600 outing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Speaking about the crash, Earnhardt Jr. pointed out how Johnson is not accustomed to the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson (84) drives around the track back to the pits with damage after an incident in turn four during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

"Guy's a legend," Earnhardt Jr. said. "Been a tough go though. He doesn't run these cars, in my opinion, enough to give himself a fighting chance to have success when he shows up. But he doesn't care, he loves it."

Jimmie Johnson participated in 700 races in over 22 years, where he racked up seven championships, 83 wins, 36 poles, and 375 top 10s. Although Johnson's Charlotte outing turned out to be a disappointment, he confirmed that it was not his final Cup Series race.

