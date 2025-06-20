Jimmie Johnson plotted Legacy Motor Club's expansion before his final NASCAR race of the season

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson was recently featured in an interview with former professional race car driver Paul Tracy on 'The RACER Channel' on YouTube. During the interaction, Johnson touched upon Legacy Motor Club's expansion in the future.
Johnson debuted in the Cup Series in 2001 with Hendrick Motorsports and stayed with the team for nearly his entire career. He secured seven championship titles, 83 wins, 233 top-five finishes, 375 top-ten finishes, and 35 pole positions in 700 starts. The former HMS ace joined Legacy Motor Club in 2023 and has completed 14 starts with the team, with no wins so far.
Reflecting on the same, the show host asked Jimmie Johnson about his future plans for the team. Johnson explained to Tracy:
"The team owner side and our focus and commitment to building a proper NASCAR program is taking all my time and effort. You know I'll drive the car one more time this year at least, maybe another one later in the year, but it really has to help serve our greater cause as an organization." [44:58 onwards]
"Then just really trying to focus on building the team and getting it right, we also want to expand to a third car so that we can maximize everything within the NASCAR ecosystem. Then from there we need to think of our driver pipeline and how we're going to bring along future drivers for Legacy Motor Club. Is that Xfinity, Trucks, Trans Am, down to Carding, like, where do we start, and how do we approach that in a smart fashion so that it's really a large part of our focus right now," he concluded.
Jimmie Johnson made his 700th start at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25, 2025. However, things didn't go as expected for the NASCAR legend, and he got involved in an accident on lap 112 of the 400-lap race, ending his day. He got loose and spun out on turn four, collecting Connor Zilsch and Cole Custer.
“It is part of our plan”: Jimmie Johnson gets candid about adding more races after his 700th start
Former Hendrick Motorsports ace Jimmie Johnson achieved the milestone of 700 starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May 2025. While this might be the final start of the seven-time champion this season, he aims to compete in more races in the upcoming seasons.
Reflecting on the same, Johnson told RACER.com's Kelly Crandall about his plans:
“It is part of our plan. We don’t have ’26 picked yet, but rest assured, there (are) more than 700 starts. I’m jumping up and down asking for more races than two."
Jimmie Johnson retired from full-time stock car racing in 2020 and then competed in the IndyCar Series for two seasons. Fast forward to 2023, following his remarkable career, his name was added to NASCAR's Greatest Drivers list, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
