Jimmie Johnson and popular reporter set to start a new NASCAR podcast like fellow drivers Dale Jr. and Kevin Harvick

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and veteran journalist Marty Smith are launching 'Never Settle', a new SiriusXM podcast premiering February 12 during Daytona 500 week. New episodes will debut every Wednesday on the SiriusXM app and air Wednesdays at 2 p.m. ET on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90)

Johnson and Smith, who have known each other for over 20 years, aim to share entertaining stories, welcome accomplished guests, and discuss current events in NASCAR, offering listeners a behind-the-scenes look at their lives and careers. The podcast will follow the footsteps of Dale Earnhardt Jr (Dale Jr. Download). and Kevin Harvick (Harvick Happy Hour).

On the launch, the NASCAR Legend to SiriusXM said:

“It’s crazy that this podcast has finally come to life,” Jimmie said. “Marty and I have known each other for 20-plus years and he is one of the all-time best storytellers out there. He’s also hilarious and the two of us have had a lot of fun together throughout the years. We’re excited to work with SiriusXM and we can’t wait to share some entertaining stories with listeners and have some great guests in their 2.0 version of life on the show with us. It’s going to be wild.”

Marty Smith said:

“Jimmie and I have had so many great conversations through the years about life on the track and off it, and we’re thrilled to team up with SiriusXM to create a podcast that will invite listeners into those conversations with us,” Marty said. “From racing to fatherhood to business and more, we’re excited to get into it all, and hopefully we’ll enlighten and inspire some people along the way.”

The podcast will explore various topics, including racing, fatherhood, business, and more, with a focus on what drives successful individuals to continually evolve and avoid complacency. Johnson and Smith hope to enlighten and inspire listeners by delving into significant moments in their guests' lives and careers, sharing insights into life on and off the track.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson joins forces with former SHR crew chief for Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson is gearing up for the 2025 Daytona 500, partnering with former Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) crew chief Chad Johnston. Johnson, a co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, will drive the team's No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE, with Johnston calling the shots from the pit box. This collaboration aims to leverage both Johnson's legendary driving talent and Johnston's extensive experience as a crew chief. Racing America tweeted:

"Chad Johnston will serve as crew chief for Jimmie Johnson and the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE in 2025, @LEGACYMotorClub tells Racing America On SI"

Johnson, celebrated as one of NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers, boasts an impressive 22-year career, including 83 Cup Series wins, one Xfinity victory, four Brickyard 400 wins, and two Daytona 500 victories.

