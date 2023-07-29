Jimmie Johnson releases first statement after the horrific murder-suicide incident of his in-laws

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson has finally spoken out about the suspected murder-suicide incident that shook his family last month.

Reflecting on what he described as an "unthinkably sad time," Johnson released a heartfelt statement a month after the tragic loss of his wife Chandra's parents, Jack and Terry Lynn Janway, as well as their 11-year-old nephew, Dalton.

In an emotional Instagram post on July 28, Jimmie Johnson expressed the profound grief his family is going through, saying:

"Our family is devastated by the profound loss of Lynn, Jack, and Dalton Janway. We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion."

The incident took place on June 26 when officers from the Muskogee Police Department in Oklahoma responded to a distress call from a woman reporting a disturbance involving a firearm.

Upon arrival at the residence, they found one person deceased in the hallway and heard a gunshot from inside the house. Tragically, they discovered two more dead bodies inside, including that of Terry Lynn, who was suspected to be the primary perpetrator of the killings.

The motorsport community showed support to Jimmie Johnson after the tragic incident

The news of the tragic event sent shockwaves through the racing community, prompting an outpouring of support for Jimmie Johnson and his family. The NASCAR community rallied around the 47-year-old driver, offering their condolences and sympathy during the difficult period.

In response to the heartbreaking loss, Johnson decided to withdraw from the NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago, which was scheduled to take place on July 1 and 2.

While he did not immediately release a personal statement, fellow racers and members of the motorsport fraternity expressed their heartfelt support for him.

NASCAR itself extended its deepest condolences to Chandra, Jimmie, and the entire Johnson and Janway families, acknowledging the gravity of the situation and standing by them during their time of sorrow.

"We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson's family," read NASCAR's statement. "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families."

Kelley Earnhardt, co-owner of JR Motorsports and the sister of racing icon Dale Earnhardt Jr., tweeted her sympathies, saying:

"So tragic. Many hugs and prayers for all."

In memory of the late Jack, Terry Lynn, and young Dalton Janway, the racing community stands united in grief and solidarity.