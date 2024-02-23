Jimmie Johnson's 11-year-old feat could be repeated by William Byron headed into 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's iconic feat could be emulated by Daytona 500 champion William Byron in the 2024 campaign.

Byron has had a historic start to his 2024 campaign. The 26-year-old driver for Hendrick Motorsports clinched a memorable victory at Daytona International Speedway as he laid his hands on the prestigious Harley J. Earl trophy.

The driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet for HMS came close to winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship last campaign. After winning six races, the most in the Cup Series in 2023, Byron reached the Championship 4 field and ended the campaign in third position in the drivers' standings.

The 26-year-old followed up on his strong 2023 campaign by winning the Daytona 500, and now has the opportunity to match the record of his childhood hero and Hendrick Motorsports legend, Jimmie Johnson.

Statistically, no driver who has won the Daytona 500 has gone on to win the championship in the same season since Johnson in 2013, where he secured his second Daytona 500 victory alongside his sixth championship title.

Despite the rarity of such occurrences, Byron's victory has reignited speculation about the possibility of replicating Johnson's feat. Historically, only twice from 2014 to 2023 did the Daytona 500 winner reach the Championship 4 (Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020).

With Byron having virtually locked in a playoff spot after his Daytona 500 victory, a possibility of matching the record of Johnson looks likely for the 26-year-old. However, only time will tell if Byron can seize this opportunity.

William Byron was "trick-or-treating" Jimmie Johnson as a kid, reveals the seven-time Cup champion

While Byron raced to victory at the Daytona International Speedway, Johnson had to settle for a lowly 28th-place finish in the iconic race.

Driving for his own team, Legacy Motor Club, the NASCAR Hall of Famer said after the race:

"I had hoped to race longer. It’s a matter of time before you get caught up in something around here."

Speaking about race winner William Byron, Jimmie Johnson revealed a poignant story from the No. 24 Chevrolet driver's childhood. Recounting the story, Johnson said:

"No joke, he was trick-or-treating at my house when he was a kid,. He handed me a little autograph card that said, ‘Someday I’m going to be your teammate.’ I tapped him on the head and said, ‘Yeah, sure kid. Sure you are.’ Now he just won the Daytona 500."