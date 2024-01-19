Jimmie Johnson's former crew chief Chad Knaus on their intertwined yet separate NASCAR legacies: "There's enough of it that's combined"

Former Hendrick Motorsports driver and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is a name that seldom goes unrecognized in the sport. The former full-time driver turned part-time racing enthusiast and team owner in the highest echelon of NASCAR was known for dominating the sport during his heyday, up until the last few years of his career.

A vital role that played a backstage role in Johnson's record-breaking success was not only Rick Hendrick's premier team in the sport, but also the man calling the shots from on top of the pit stall. Chad Knaus, who currently serves as Hendrick Motorsports' Vice President of Competition, was the one to act as crew chief for the #48 team back then.

Knaus celebrated all seven of Jimmie Johnson's championships with the California native while steering the ship that is a Cup Series team. Honoring arguably the most successful crew chief of all time, NASCAR is due to induct Knaus into the sport's Hall of Fame this week as well.

When asked whether Johnson and Knaus should have a singular display in the Hall of Fame by notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass, Chad Knaus had something interesting to say:

"No. We're still different. There's a period of our lives, fifteen years or so where Jimmie and I were like together, but there's a heck of a lot prior to that and a good chunk after that. I don't think it's necessarily the way it needs to be. I think there's enough that's intertwined that people will see the connection... I think having them independent is exactly the way it should be because there's enough of it that's combined."

Jimmie Johnson's seven Cup Series titles match Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt's tallies, which only goes to show the magnitude of their achievements in the sport.

Carvana to sponsor Jimmie Johnson during 2024 NASCAR appearances

Jimmie Johnson and his former NTT IndyCar Series sponsor Carvana are once again joining hands as the the California native prepares to race part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The online marketplace will serve as Johnson's primary sponsor, appearing on the all-new #84 Toyota Camry XSE, courtesy of Legacy Motor Club's new alliance with the Japanese manufacturer.

Johnson's first appearance on track will be during the 2024 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. The famed Daytona 500 will go live from the tri-oval on February 18, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.