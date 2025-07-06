Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club marks resurgence after major offseason overhaul

One of the many changes Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club has gone through in recent years is hiring Travis Mack as the crew chief for the No. 42 car, driven full-time by John Hunter Nemechek. All of that happened during the 2024 offseason. So it gave Mack time to listen to Nemechek’s on-air communication with his team.

Several personnel changes occurred within the team last year, which reflected on the performances of Nemechek and his teammate Erik Jones. Steering a winless season, Jimmie Johnson’s team failed to qualify for the playoffs. While Nemechek finished the season 34th on points, Jones ranked 28th.

However, things don’t look bad for the LMC duo ahead of their upcoming race at the Chicago Street Circuit. Jones sits 16th in standings, 49 points below the playoff cut line, and Nemechek sits 23rd with a career-high six top-10s.

That being said, Mack thinks Nemechek should be allowed more freedom with his car. Nemechek should give his team pointers on how to improve their overall package rather than having his team radio him on how to drive his car.

“In his past, in lap one or two, they were on the radio already telling him how to drive,” Mack explained. “They were trying to lecture him on what he needed to do different, how to drive like somebody else.”

“The sim driver could tell us something all week, but if (Nemechek) goes out and says ‘You can’t do that … the car is not capable of that,’ we’ve got to trust what he’s telling us and that’s one of the biggest things,” he added.

Perhaps it’s safe to say that last year was a building season for Legacy Motor Club. The team is still vying for its maiden win of the 2025 season, which would earn the driver a guaranteed spot in the playoffs.

Jimmie Johnson busts retirement rumors following a milestone achievement in 2025

Jimmie Johnson made his 700th career start in this year’s running of the annual Coca-Cola 600, becoming the 21st driver in NASCAR history to reach the milestone. He didn’t finish exactly how he hoped, and he could only salvage a DNF.

But given that Charlotte Motor Speedway was where he recorded his Cup Series debut, the day was memorable for the seven-time champion. Meanwhile, a rumor started circulating that Jimmie Johnson would retire from part-time racing following his Coke 600 attempt.

Addressing the same, Johnson said in a statement:

“I think we ran nine last year and once we started planning for this year in the Daytona 500, we realized 700 would be in Charlotte. I'm not a numbers guy, but I literally have not been paying attention to this. It would have been amazing to plan at being done at 700 or some element of, but that's really not the case."

“I hope I can get in the car a few more times this year if circumstances present themselves. And then next year and our evolution into a third car here at Legacy Motor Club,” Jimmie Johnson dadded.

In addition to its two full-time entrants, Legacy Motor Club fields the No. 84, driven by Johnson on a part-time basis. The team plans to add a third full-time car to its roster, but that will happen only if it can acquire a third charter.

