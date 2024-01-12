Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club signs multi-year sponsorship deal with $30,000,000,000 Fortune 500 company

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series approaches, it was announced today that Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Dollar Tree, Inc.

This is a major deal for the team, as the Fortune 500 company has a market cap of $30 billion. It will sponsor all 38 races and be present on the cars of all three drivers.

The collaboration brings together Dollar Tree and Family Dollar with Legacy Motor Club, providing high visibility in the NASCAR Cup Series. This collaboration goes beyond racing because aside from appearing on the cars during all 38 races, the sponsorship will have a presence in over 16,000 stores of both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, broadening the reach of all parties involved.

Legacy Motor Club is famously co-owned by Maurice "Maury" Gallagher and NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson. The team is set to participate in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 and 43 Toyota Camry XSE entries driven by John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones respectively.

They also have the No. 84 entry driven part-time by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who will be officially inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on January 19th as part of the class of 2024.

In the official press release published by Dollar Tree, Jimmie Johnson stated his excitement about this partnership. He said:

"What an exciting time for LEGACY M.C. to team up with Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. We look forward to creating extensive visibility for these two iconic and beloved brands where we have so many fans in common."

The enthusiasm was shared by Rick McNeely, the Chief Merchandising Officer at Dollar Tree. He said in that same press release:

"We are thrilled to sponsor LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and spotlight our brands to fans of the exhilarating and high-octane sport of NASCAR. Watching Dollar Tree and Family Dollar take off into one of the most-watched sports in the country is a great start to the year."

Legacy Motor Club has signed with other sponsors for the 2024 season. One of them is AdventHealth, which will sponsor Johnson for three races and Jones for six races.

Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club to switch to Toyota after Chevrolet's "tier-three" treatment of the team

Going into the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, Jimmie Johnson's team Legacy Motor Club will partner up with Toyota.

The reason behind the switch could simply be the search for better performance. Legacy Motor Club's performance has not been the best. The team has often struggled for results despite having top-tier drivers in Johnson, Noah Gragson, and Erik Jones behind the wheel.

Legacy Motor Club's CEO Cal Wells III elaborated on the switch to Toyota to Autoweek.com:

"One of the things that Jimmie (Johnson) and Maury (Gallagher) realized very early, is that they needed to be what is termed in NASCAR vernacular as tier one. Unfortunately, GM just didn't feel that way. And they left (Legacy MC) at what I would consider a tier three, where the information was very limited and intentional."

All that's left now is to see how Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club will adapt to working with Toyota.