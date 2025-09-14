Jimmie Johnson’s LMC driver Erik Jones rues one factor that “boomed their strategy” at the Bristol night race

Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR team driver, Erik Jones, recently reflected on his performance during the latest Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He said that cautions during the races have been their Achilles heel this season.Erik Jones performed well during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2025, as he finished 20th in the 499 out of 500 laps with a one-lap deficit behind the winner. Although Jones was running competitively throughout the majority of the race, he was unable to lead on the track over the last few laps. His finish was also contributed to by the competitive nature of the high-banked short track, as well as the hard competition for the track position during restarts and pit cycles.Jones was in the lead three times during the race, covering 10 laps, with glimpses of good speed. Nevertheless, Bristol found it hard to remain at the front because of the hard conditions in the city of racing and the general power of other leaders such as Christopher Bell and Brad Keselowski. Reflecting on the race, Jimmie Johnson's LMC driver shared an X post, writing:&quot;Cautions always seem to bring the boom to our strategy these days. Proud of the team for quickly adjusting to the tire chaos last night.&quot;Erik Jones, in the 29-race NASCAR Cup Series this season, has been consistent but remains without a win so far. Full-time racing with Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club in the No. 43 Toyota, he has an average result of 18.93 with five top-10 finishes and four top-5 finishes. He has a 3rd-place finish at Darlington and 5th-place finishes at Daytona and Atlanta, which are his best Cup results of the season. Although competent in several races, Jones has not broken into Victory Lane yet and has a single DNF this season. Jimmie Johnson's LMC driver has led 11 laps during this year and has a good percentage (97.6) of laps completed during Cup races.Jimmie Johnson's LMC driver Erik Jones gets real about the ‘very challenging’ time he faced in NASCAR after the tragic death of his fatherErik Jones recently opened up about the deeply challenging time he faced following the tragic death of his father, Dave Jones, who passed away from lung cancer in 2016 when Erik was just 20 years old. Dave’s illness came as a shock to Erik, as his father had initially experienced loss of sensation in an arm, which led to the cancer diagnosis, with only months left to live. This loss occurred just as Erik was beginning to establish himself in NASCAR’s higher levels, making the period emotionally difficult while he transitioned to full-time Cup Series racing. Speaking on the Never Settle Podcast in July this year, he said:&quot;Ten years so much has changed for me. When I was first in cup, I was 20 years old, I was dealing with the loss of my father, and that was very, very challenging for me in a lot of ways. The middle part of my career, I met Holly. We got married. Now we have a seven month goal. The perspective is very different, so fun.&quot; [00:13 onwards]&quot;Now I'm at just a good spot. I've just learned better how to interact with the team and company as a driver, how to be better as a driver. I didn't always understand that either, and how to grow. (A) child definitely changes more than anything I've ever done, that's been the biggest change,&quot; Jones added.Reflecting on that time in an interview with team owner Jimmie Johnson, Erik shared how coping with his father’s passing shaped much of his early career journey.