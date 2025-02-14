Jimmie Johnson’s LMC driver shares blunt verdict on “silly” NASCAR rule that was recently changed

Jimmie Johnson owned Legacy Motor Club’s Erik Jones recently came out and gave his clear opinion on the 2025 NASCAR rule change. Bob Pockrass uploaded a video of Jones on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), as the LMC driver gave his take on the waiver with suspension rule modification introduced by NASCAR for the 2025 season.

“Erik Jones feels if someone gets suspended, the new rule where the waiver approval comes with a price -- being stripped of all regular-season playoff points -- is a good one. @NASCARONFOX,” Bob Pockrass captioned the tweet.

The driver for Jimmie Johnson's side detailed how the suspension leading to a waiver didn't make sense for him, yet, he feels it's the right decision since it'll promote cleaner racing on track.

He further suggested that he hasn't devised any negative of this rule change yet, saying:

“I thought the guys getting waivers for suspensions at NASCAR and pose was a little silly. It didn't make a lot of sense to me. So, I think it's good in some ways. I don't know that there's a negative yet that I can see. I'm sure some guys are not happy with it, but I'm not really a guy that's gonna probably right rear someone into the wall. And if I did, I feel like I'd probably look back and say I deserve the penalty I got. So yeah, I think it's a good thing.”

According to the new rules, if any driver misses a race, they will lose all their playoff points. However, medical reasons, family emergencies, and the birth of a child are exceptions to this rule.

Jimmie Johnson gives his take on the NASCAR points waiver rule

Jimmie Johnson shared his views on NASCAR's new rules for the 2025 season. The Legacy Motor Club co-owner detailed why NASCAR made the right decision as he took Kyle Larson's 2024 double attempt at the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 as an example.

Kyle Larson, who attempted the double last season, missed the start of the NASCAR race due to rain that delayed the Indy 500. If the No.5 driver did the same this time around, he would be waiving rights to his playoff points as well as the regular season points.

Jimmie Johnson commented about the same as he said (as quoted by motociclismo.pt):

"I think everyone at the end of the day was so happy that Kyle and Hendrick and Arrow McLaren did what they did to give Kyle every opportunity at Indy, but it did compromise some elements on the NASCAR side and there were some exceptions made due to the totality of the moment that’s probably not right. I think they’re just better defining the rules."

Jimmie Johnson became the majority owner of the Legacy Motor Club after partnering with private equity group Knighthead Capital Management to buy out Maury Gallagher's stake in the team.

