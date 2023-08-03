Jimmie Johnson’s long time crew-chief Chad Knaus reflects on getting inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus were inducted to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday, August 2. The indomitable pairing of the seven-time Cup Series champion and his crew chief entered the Hall of Fame in their first appearance on the Modern ballot.

Johnson and Knaus were inducted as part of the Class of 2024 along with Donnie Allison, who was inducted via the pioneer ballot. All three were first-ballot choices with the former Hendrick Motorsports driver receiving 93% of the votes and Knaus 81%.

Chad Knaus, who now serves as the VP of competition at HMS, reflected on his induction into the Hall of Fame, recalling the moment as a flush of emotions. The 51-year-old said the honor provided a sense of relief, coupled with a sense of fulfillment.

"It was definitely a flush of emotions. Hearing Jimmie announce first, was really very enjoyable for me. Seeing the look on his face, and the tears open up his eyes and the video for him, I was still hanging on that. But when they announced my name, there was a sense of relief, a sense of enjoyment and maybe a little fulfillment as well," he said to NASCAR.

Chad Knaus rejoined Hendrick Motorsports in 2002, teaming up with rookie Jimmie Johnson. Over the next two decades, the driver-crew chief pairing rewrote the history books by winning seven championships. Knaus has 82 Cup wins to his name, 81 victories with Johnson, and the other with William Byron.

The 51-year-old also thanked the Hendrick Motorsports owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick for his immense passion for racing and care towards his employees. Knaus said that he grew up as part of the Hendrick family over the past two decades, as their journey to success included turmoil and challenges.

Knaus was honored to be inducted alongside Jimmie Johnson, saying that he wouldn't have come this far if it wasn't for Johnson.

Chad Knaus was disappointed with Johnson not receiving a unanimous vote

Jimmie Johnson's first ballot induction into the Hall of Fame wasn't unanimous. It came as a major surprise, as he is one of the most successful NASCAR drivers of all time and one of the three drivers to win seven championships.

Chad Knaus was disappointed with the vote, as he called Johnson the "ideal picture" of a HoF inductee.

"If this man right here isn’t a unanimous vote, I don’t know if anybody ever will be. I mean, he’s the nicest guy, the best race car driver ever to sit a NASCAR race car, a huge contributor or sport, contributes to society in so many different ways with the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. He is the ideal picture of a Hall of Fame inductee."

Knaus recalled that Jeff Gordon didn't receive a unanimous vote either, adding that a few panelists do so to prevent a unanimous voting.