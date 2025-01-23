Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR driver posts open call for graphic designer requirement on social media

John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 42 entry for Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Cup Series team Legacy Motor Club, is searching for a graphic designer. Recently, he took to X and announced the same.

Nemechek is looking for someone who can design a paint scheme for him. His post read:

“any graphic designers out there that want to design a paint scheme lmk.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Usually, the sponsors along with the teams decide how their cars are going to look. The drivers don’t get a say in this. So it is not clear why Nemechek needs a paint scheme.

2020 was Nemechek’s first full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series; he filled in for an injured Matt Tifft. He returned to a full season of Cup only last year and ended up 34th in points, with four top-fives to his name.

The 27-year-old, native of Mooresville, is yet to bag his first series win. His most recent victory came in June 2024 but in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Nemechek has a total of 11 wins in the Xfinity Series. Besides that, he boasts 13 victories in the Truck series and was also crowned the 2021 regular season champion.

There have been rumors about Nemechek getting replaced by Corey Heim behind the wheel of the No. 42 for 2025, but it doesn’t seem true. As per reports, Nemechek will return as the driver of the No. 42 car this upcoming season, marking his third full season in the Cup.

Jimmie Johnson to drive alongside John Hunter Nemechek in the 2025 Daytona 500

After running nine races in 2024, NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson is expected to compete again this year, but on a part-time schedule. He will try to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 in his iconic No. 84 alongside John Hunter Nemechek.

Unlike Nemechek, Johnson has won the crown jewel event twice (2006 and 2013). If he makes the duels this year, it would be his 22nd appearance in the famed 500-miler.

Johnson also announced his entry in this year’s Coca-Cola 600, another crown jewel race that he has won four times. Only Darrel Waltrip has more wins than him (five) in this points race held every year at Charlotte Motor Speedway during Memorial Day weekend.

“I will be back in 2025 in my Carvana colors in the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600,” Jimmie Johnson announced through a recent post on X.

Expand Tweet

Fans can watch Johnson in the Daytona 500 on February 16 from 2:30 pm ET onwards, only on FOX. The Coke 600 on the other hand, is scheduled for May 25, 6 pm ET onwards. Amazon Prime will cover the race with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback