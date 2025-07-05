Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR driver reveals his “number one” priority as Legacy Motor Club climbs the standings

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's team, Legacy Motor Club, has been climbing up the ladder from the last eight races. Following that, during an interview with the SI, the best-performing driver, Erik Jones, opened up about the team's goals for the upcoming races.

Since the Texas Motor Speedway race in May 2025, John Hunter Nemechek has parked his #42 Toyota Camry XSE among the top ten drivers four times. Meanwhile, his teammate, the #43 Toyota Camry XSE driver Erik Jones, has landed two top-five spots at Texas and Atlanta, with three top-ten and five top-15 finishes.

Reflecting on the results, Jimmie Johnson's best-performing driver told the media:

“We’ve been on a great roll, tons of momentum. It’s easy to look at it right now and say it’s going to keep going, but you don’t know how things ebb and flow. Pointing our way in is the number one goal, but we’re banking hard on a couple of races that we can win too.”

“We’re kind of in a tough spot, right? We’re [49 points] out of the Playoffs which is kind of eight really good races. Obviously, a win would be great, but I feel like there’s a couple of tracks we really have to target hard on what places we can win at,” Jones added.

John Hunter Nemechek earned 346 points and ranks P23 on the Cup Series points table. He secured six top-ten finishes and one top-five finish in 18 starts this season. Followed by Erik Jones in P16 with 379 points this season, with three top-ten finishes and two top-five finishes.

Jimmie Johnson candidly spoke about the Legacy Motor Club's future and expansion for the upcoming seasons

Former NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson was recently featured in the Never Settle podcast ahead of the Grant 165 race this weekend. During the interaction, Johnson opened up about expanding the team and named Toyota drivers Connor Zilisch and Jesse Love as potential candidates for the same. However, he admitted it's tough to pick one of them.

Despite being rookies in the Xfinity Series, both Love and Zilisch have made quite a name for themselves. The duo ranks inside the top five drivers, giving a head-to-head battle to the defending champion, Justin Allgaier. Reflecting on the same, Jimmie Johnson stated:

"When you look through the Xfinity Series, Connor Zilisch, Jesse Love. I think you also look through the garage area in the Cup series, and there's some young talent that took early steps to get into vehicles. So there are just questions in my mind, especially wearing my team owner's hat. We're looking to expand to a third car and hope to announce some stuff here in the near future around that. But where to look, it's tough." [00:14]

With 526 points to his credit, Connor Zilisch ranks fifth in the Xfinity Series points table. Additionally, he secured two wins, eight top-ten finishes, and six top-five finishes with four pole positions in 16 starts this season.

On the other hand, Jesse Love ranks fourth with 541 points, and he has secured only one win and two pole positions in 17 starts.

