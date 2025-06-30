Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR driver sends a strong message after a 'big climb' in Atlanta: "One step away"

Jimmie Johnson’s protégé, Erik Jones, delivered a strong performance in the 2025 Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He finished fifth in the race despite facing significant adversity during the race and claimed that the team is “one good step away” from being at the top of the field more consistently.

Jones was involved in two wrecks after which his team Legacy Motor Club team made crucial adjustments to their #43, enabling them to climb back through the field and secure a top-five finish. This result at Atlanta, a track known for its unpredictability, showcased Jones’ resilience and the growing strength of the young Legacy Motor Club. The team has shown considerable improvement in the race, which is underscored by Jones making it to the top ten.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Erik Jones revealed his thoughts on the finish and sent a strong message to the rest of the field:

“To come back and run fifth after we wrecked twice, I’m happy with that. It’s been a lot of fun to race. We had to make a lot of changes to the car. Just really proud of the effort, proud of what we’re doing. We’ve made a big climb in points and are still going. I don’t know. If we can keep making it better, we’re one good step away from being contenders. I hope we can take that step soon.”

Jimmie Johnson, who is recognised as a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, is the majority owner of Legacy Motor Club, a NASCAR Cup Series team. Upon becoming the owner, Johnson began reconstructing the organisation's structure and business with investment from private equity firm Knighthead Capital Management. This alliance is aimed at strengthening Legacy Motor Club from an on-track competitive and business standpoint, as Johnson takes a more active approach in leading the team.

Jimmie Johnson plotted Legacy Motor Club's expansion before his final NASCAR race

Jimmie Johnson recently discussed his plans for expanding Legacy Motor Club during an interview on 'The RACER Channel.' Johnson emphasized that his primary focus is now on building a strong and sustainable NASCAR program as a team owner, which demands most of his time and effort. While he plans to drive at least one more race in the 2025 season, his driving appearances will be limited and strategically chosen to support the broader goals of the organization. Johnson revealed ambitions to expand Legacy Motor Club to a third car to maximize its presence and competitiveness within NASCAR’s ecosystem.

"The team owner side and our focus and commitment to building a proper NASCAR program is taking all my time and effort. You know I'll drive the car one more time this year at least, maybe another one later in the year, but it really has to help serve our greater cause as an organization." [44:58 onwards]

In addition to expanding the Cup Series team, Jimmie Johnson highlighted the importance of developing a robust driver pipeline for Legacy Motor Club. He is considering how to integrate future talent through various NASCAR development series such as Xfinity, Trucks, Trans Am and even grassroots levels like karting.

