Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR team lands major sponsorship extension with $22.5B retail giant

Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club team has announced that retail giant Dollar Tree has extended its sponsorship deal with the team till 2028. This provides Jimmie Johnson's team with a secured sponsorship for the next three NASCAR Cup Series seasons. The partnership between the two entities has provided Dollar Tree with strong visibility throughout the world due to the massive reach of NASCAR and its fan following.

Ad

Dollar Tree enjoys a staggering market cap of 22.365 Billion Dollars, which makes it a lucrative partnership for the Legacy Motor Club as well. This partnership was first activated in January 2024 with a multi-year deal spanning all 38 races in the NASCAR calendar. Now, the presence of the Dollar Tree brand is confirmed on the No. 42 car of John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 car of Erik Jones participating in the Cup Series till 2028.

Ad

Trending

NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass announced the news through his social media account today.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass LINK Legacy Motor Club announced that Dollar Tree has extended its sponsorship deal with its Cup cars through 2028.

Ad

The Chief Merchandising Officer of Dollar Tree also confirmed the announcement via a statement.

"We’re excited to extend our partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB through 2028. This continued collaboration puts our brand in front of millions of loyal NASCAR fans and gives us the opportunity to drive deeper engagement with customers in a bold, high-energy environment. We’re looking forward to what’s ahead with Jimmie Johnson, John Hunter, Erik, and the entire LEGACY Motor Club team,” said Rick McNeely, Chief Merchandising Officer, Dollar Tree.

Ad

The CEO of Jimmie Johnson's team further emphasised the importance and value of this sponsorship deal in helping the team execute and achieve their goals and targets for future seasons, aspiring for championship competition.

What Jimmie Johnson's drivers said about the sponsorship extension deal for their team

Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR Cup Series team, Legacy Motor Club, recently secured an extension to their pre-existing sponsorship deal with the retail brand Dollar Tree. The deal was first initiated in 2024 and was extended till 2028 this week.

Ad

Both the team drivers, John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones, responded to the news of the extension via a statement.

It’s an honor to continue carrying the Dollar Tree brand on our cars. Their support helps us deliver results on track, bring value back to their vendor partners, and helps build fandom of the Club.” John Hunter Nemecheck said

Ad

"Having such a recognizable brand like Dollar Tree with us for years to come gives the CLUB stability and energy. We are building a legacy together and hope to enjoy success for years to come.” Erik Jones added

Jimmie Johnson, who is the co-owner of the team, hasn't made any comments on the news yet, but would be elated to hear the extension of the deal.

Both drivers will be back in action for the next Cup Series race at the Sonoma Raceway. Nemechek is currently ranked 20th in the Cup Series while Jones is ranked 17th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.