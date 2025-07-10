Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR team lands major sponsorship extension with $22.5B retail giant

Jimmie Johnson's Legacy Motor Club team has announced that retail giant Dollar Tree has extended its sponsorship deal with the team till 2028. This provides Jimmie Johnson's team with a secured sponsorship for the next three NASCAR Cup Series seasons. The partnership between the two entities has provided Dollar Tree with strong visibility throughout the world due to the massive reach of NASCAR and its fan following.
Dollar Tree enjoys a staggering market cap of 22.365 Billion Dollars, which makes it a lucrative partnership for the Legacy Motor Club as well. This partnership was first activated in January 2024 with a multi-year deal spanning all 38 races in the NASCAR calendar. Now, the presence of the Dollar Tree brand is confirmed on the No. 42 car of John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 43 car of Erik Jones participating in the Cup Series till 2028.
NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass announced the news through his social media account today.
The Chief Merchandising Officer of Dollar Tree also confirmed the announcement via a statement.
"We’re excited to extend our partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB through 2028. This continued collaboration puts our brand in front of millions of loyal NASCAR fans and gives us the opportunity to drive deeper engagement with customers in a bold, high-energy environment. We’re looking forward to what’s ahead with Jimmie Johnson, John Hunter, Erik, and the entire LEGACY Motor Club team,” said Rick McNeely, Chief Merchandising Officer, Dollar Tree.
The CEO of Jimmie Johnson's team further emphasised the importance and value of this sponsorship deal in helping the team execute and achieve their goals and targets for future seasons, aspiring for championship competition.
What Jimmie Johnson's drivers said about the sponsorship extension deal for their team
Both the team drivers, John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones, responded to the news of the extension via a statement.
It’s an honor to continue carrying the Dollar Tree brand on our cars. Their support helps us deliver results on track, bring value back to their vendor partners, and helps build fandom of the Club.” John Hunter Nemecheck said
"Having such a recognizable brand like Dollar Tree with us for years to come gives the CLUB stability and energy. We are building a legacy together and hope to enjoy success for years to come.” Erik Jones added
Jimmie Johnson, who is the co-owner of the team, hasn't made any comments on the news yet, but would be elated to hear the extension of the deal.
Both drivers will be back in action for the next Cup Series race at the Sonoma Raceway. Nemechek is currently ranked 20th in the Cup Series while Jones is ranked 17th.
