Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR team teases Talladega collaboration with ‘global leader’ Jack Link’s

Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club has teased a collaboration with ‘global leader’ Jack Link’s for the upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway. The race is set to happen on 27th April.

Jack Link’s is a leading snack company known for its beef jerky and variety of meat-based products. The company was formed in 1986 by John “Jack” Link in Wisconsin. He built on the family tradition in meat processing that traces back to the late 19th century. Jack Link’s serves a worldwide market and is known for its playful and memorable Messin’ with Sasquatch advertising campaign that has cemented its brand identity.

Jack Link’s is now seemingly building on its already quite substantial collaboration with NASCAR. Previously, the meat snack company got the designation as the Official Meat Snack of NASCAR through an agreement. It’s also acting as the title partner for Talladega’s race, called the Jack Link’s 500.

The company will also be the primary partner along with Dollar Tree on John Hunter Nemechek’s car #42 Toyota. The teaser to the collaboration was shared on X by Legacy Motor Club.

"Bringing something wild to Talladega," Legacy Motor Club captioned on X.

Jimmie Johnson said that he was proud to represent both the brands on his team’s #42 car. He said in the press release:

"LEGACY MOTOR CLUB and Jack Link's are the perfect duo for the race at Talladega Superspeedway. We're excited about how this partnership came together through Dollar Tree and proud to represent both brands on track this weekend."

Legacy Motor Club is a prominent NASCAR Cup Series team co-owned by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher. The team fields three Toyota Camry entires, with #42 driven by John Hunter Nemechek, #43 by Erik Jones, and #84 driven part-time by Johnson. Richard Petty serves as an ambassador to the team.

Jimmie Johnson got real about personal cost of NASCAR dominance

Jimmie Johnson, one of NASCAR’s most successful drivers with seven Cup Series titles, recently reflected on the personal challenges that came with his dominance in the sport.

During a podcast appearance, Johnson revealed that his disciplined, professional approach—training rigorously and maintaining a polished, straightforward demeanor—sometimes worked against him in terms of fan popularity. He was often labeled as "vanilla" or a "corporate robot", which contrasted with the more headline-grabbing personalities in NASCAR.

"I think it worked against me and from total fan popularity and transcending the sport like some other names. I took my job very seriously. I trained like an animal. Had a very polished, straightforward approach. Always took the high road, even when I had to bite my tongue, and it was difficult. And I was labeled vanilla, a corporate, robot," Jimmie Johnson said (30:15 onwards)

"Some people said I was too nice or I was too good, and I found a lot of it to be complimentary. So I just kind of smiled and just kept going on about myself," he added.

Despite this, Johnson took such critiques as compliments and stayed focused on his craft, emphasizing that he was never the kind of driver to seek attention through controversy or social media.

