Jimmie Johnson's star driver shares influential message about 2025 NASCAR aspirations ahead of Daytona 500

Erik Jones took to his official social media to discuss his 2025 NASCAR aspirations ahead of this year's Daytona 500. Jones, from his official X account, touched upon his goals and preparations as he returns to race in the Cup Series for Jimmie Johnson's team, Legacy Motor Club.

NASCAR is set to begin its 2025 season with the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium this Sunday. However, the customary and all-important race will take place two weeks later at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Ahead of the biggest race in NASCAR, Legacy Motor Club's Jones is hopeful and excited for a new season. He will drive the #43 entry for Johnson's team under full-time obligation.

"Excited to get going, working with a new group and working with a new team, with Ben (Ben Beshore, Jones' Crew Chief) and those, those guys in the 43 now. You know, it's always a learning process when you work with a new group of guys to kind of get to know everybody and get on the same page. So that's fun as a team, but just excited for the possibilities," said Jones in his post on X [0:28 onwards].

"I feel like we have made good changes, and, you know, to see those hopefully pay off, be really rewarding for a lot of different people. I think you're always, you know, excited for a new year and just to see how things are going to go. And, you know, to get to Daytona, get to the clash, and kind of get the year roll and get back in the rhythm of things," he added.

Jones will drive alongside his existing teammate, John Hunter Nemechek, in the #42 entry. Nemechek will also be a full-time driver for LMC. The team will also field co-owner Johnson but under a part-time obligation.

Erik Jones summed up his 2024 season with Jimmie Johnson's team

Erik Jones (43) during practice for the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Following an underwhelming 2024 Cup Series season, Erik Jones is up and running for the 2025 season. However, prior to the new journey, the 28-year-old touched upon his previous season, and summed it up as "challenging."

Speaking about how his previous season was, here's what he said in his recent video on X:

"Yeah, I think the 2024 season was challenging, but good in some ways. I think we obviously didn't have the results we wanted, but I think through the year (we) probably identified where we needed to improve and what as a group, we needed to get better at." [0:01 onwards]

Erik Jones finished the season in 28th place with 516 points, one Top 5, and two Top 10s. He did not win any race, and therefore, did not qualify for the playoffs in 2024.

