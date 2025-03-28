Jimmie Johnson’s two-word reaction to former ally’s nostalgic tribute via 8-time NASCAR Cup race winner

Jimmie Johnson was thrilled when his former partner at Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Racing, who currently sponsors eight-time NASCAR Cup Series winner Alex Bowman, announced that the No. 48 car will run a throwback livery at Darlington Raceway. The throwback is a part of Ally Racing’s celebration of 75 years of historic moments on the 1.366-mile oval.

The throwback is also going to commemorate the 200th series victory for Hendrick Motorsports, which came at Darlington back in the 2012 Southern 500 through the hands of Johnson. Johnson showcased immense racecraft, leading 134 of the race's 368 scheduled laps en route to the victory lane.

Recalling Johnson's victory, Ally Racing took to X and wrote,

“2025 marks 75 years of historic moments at @TooToughToTame, and we're thrilled to be honoring one of them by celebrating the monumental milestone of our @TeamHendrick allies and their 200th win with our #Ally48 #NASCARThrowback scheme this year.🖤”

Jimmie Johnson shared the post with a two-word caption. He wrote,

“I approve!”

This year’s race at Darlington Raceway is scheduled for Sunday, April 6. Fans can watch the event on Fox Sports 1 from 3 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Jimmie Johnson will enter the race as the co-owner of Legacy Motor Club, which fields Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek full time in the Cup Series. 2025 marks Johnson’s third year of competition as an owner.

After landing a new role in 2025, Jimmie Johnson thanks Legacy Motor Club partner

Earlier this year, it was announced that Maury Gallagher, who served previously at Legacy Motor Club as the team’s majority owner, will be in charge of a minority stake this year onward, in addition to serving as the team’s ambassador. Jimmie Johnson is now a majority owner at Legacy MC.

Toward the end of 2022, Gallagher and Johnson signed a contract with Petty GMS Motorsports that rebranded Richard Petty’s iconic team and made it what it is today. Thanking Gallagher for the honor, Johnson said in a statement (via MOTORSPORTSWIRE),

“I really have to thank Maury Gallagher for giving me the opportunity within the ownership space. He has been an outstanding partner, mentor and friend and I’m grateful we had the opportunity to work together, I’ve learned so much from him. As his professional career takes a different path, he can worry less about the daily team owner things and focus more on family and enjoying life.”

Between his leadership duties and part-time schedule, 2025 has started getting busy for the seven-time Cup Series champion already. He bagged a respectable top-three finish at this year’s running of the annual Daytona 500. Next on his schedule is driving the No. 84 in the crown jewel Coca-Cola 600, scheduled for Sunday, May 25.

