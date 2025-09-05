Jimmie Johnson says it’s “tough to put the GOAT tag” on Shane van Gisbergen

Despite Shane van Gisbergen’s series of accolades on road courses, Jimmie Johnson would not put the GOAT tag on the former Supercars icon. According to the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Gisbergen, commonly known as SVG, will need to maintain his stronghold for at least five years.

Jimmie Johnson is one of the most successful drivers in the history of NASCAR with multiple victories in all four crown jewel events: the Daytona 500, the Southern 500, the Coca-Cola 600, and the Brickyard 400.

Johnson thinks that it is too early to call SVG the greatest of all time on road courses. Explaining his take, the legend said,

“It’s tough to put the GOAT tag on a guy after two seasons. Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart were great on road courses. But having the argument that SVG is the best ever is valid. He’s in his own stratosphere.”

Notably, SVG won each of NASCAR’s four road races so far in 2025, namely, Chicago, Mexico City, Sonoma, and Watkins Glen. He won his NASCAR Cup debut at Chicago back in 2023. With that, he made history as the first driver to win his NASCAR debut since IndyCar’s Johnny Rutherford in 1963.

“We’ve had guys go on streaks on road courses. If he’s there for five or 10 years, that’s a different story,” Johnson added.

Last year, Jimmie Johnson was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America as well as the prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame. He currently competes part-time in the No. 84 Toyota for Legacy Motor Club, which he owns.

Former NASCAR champion reflects on the impact of Jimmie Johnson's guidance on his drivers

2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick said that Jimmie Johnson’s increased involvement at Legacy Motor Club has helped his drivers, Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek, on the track. Last week at Darlington, both drivers finished inside the top five.

While Jones bagged a P3, Nemechek ended up fourth in a 38-car field. Speaking of Jimmie Johnson’s influence during the latest episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Harvick said,

“That guidance and leadership from a seven-time champion, but also the owner, and having a presence there on a weekly basis, you can’t replace it.”

“Being able to have been in the car and understand and what the things that they’re fighting, and that results directly into being able to watch, listen and learn just by doing that. When you’re there week after week after week, this is a problem-solving mission on a daily basis,” he further explained.

Jimmie Johnson has been with Legacy Motor Club since 2022, back when it was known as Petty GMS Motorsports. A former Chevy team, the Statesville-based organization switched to Toyota for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

