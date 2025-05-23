Jimmie Johnson shares a profound message on his endearing journey to 700th NASCAR Cup start

Jimmie Johnson is all set for his 700th career start in the NASCAR Cup Series at the Coca-Cola 600 race this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 49-year-old driver has had a long journey in the sport, with this being the 23rd season in which he has had at least one start. The seven-time Cup Series champion is all set to take the green flag driving for his organization, Legacy Motor Club, in the No. 84 Toyota Camry.

Ad

Johnson took to X to share this achievement with a profound message and a video reflecting his journey in the sport.

"Been a long road. Wouldn’t change a mile," Jimmie Johnson captioned his post on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The driver shared snippets from his fabulous career, including some of the most significant moments in his NASCAR career, like his first Cup Series start, first Cup Series victory, his first Cup championship, and the seventh Cup championship that he clinched in 2016. The video also included some of his best victories, with the highlights of the driver's legendary career.

Jimmie Johnson is the first driver to have won five consecutive Cup Series championships from 2006 to 2010. He won his last championship in 2016 and faced some low years in his career during the next four years.

Ad

Johnson announced in 2019 that the 2020 season would be his last as a full-time racer in the NASCAR Cup Series. He would hope for a strong performance in his 700th start in the Cup series over the weekend at Charlotte, where he has secured eight victories in the past.

Jimmie Johnson gets emotional ahead of the Coca-Cola 600

Jimmie Johnson, who is all set for his 700th career race start in the NASCAR Cup Series over the weekend at Charlotte, shared an emotional moment before the last race. The fans were worried ahead of the start of this season that the legendary driver might call quits on his career at the Coca-Cola 600 this year. It might be true, as the seven-time Cup series champion showed all emotions ahead of the mega race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ad

Jimmie Johnson at the DAYTONA 500 this year - Source: Imagn

"The thing that really has put a lot of emotional meaning into this for me is that my first start and my 700th start will be at the same track. I’ll never be the King or the Intimidator. I’m just a guy from California who wanted to race.

Ad

"One, looking at my career, and what I was able to accomplish that shouldn’t have happened, and I shouldn’t have been the guy for a variety of different reasons. But it did. Where I am now in the business, I never, ever wanted to be a car owner, and here I am. I guess it speaks to that point that anything can happen,” Jimmie Johnson said via RACER.

The veteran driver would add another historic chapter in his career this weekend at the iconic track. If the driver calls it a time on his fabulous career, he would still be associated with NASCAR as a team owner of the Legacy Motor Club. All we can say, it will surely be an emotional race for the NASCAR Hall of Famer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta

19 years old

Gurgaon Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.