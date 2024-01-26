Jimmie Johnson to skip 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race citing family commitments: “I hope to be traveling with my family”

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson last week announced his complete schedule for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season adding two crown jewel races: the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, and the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway.

However, Johnson’s nine-race schedule doesn’t include the second edition of the Chicago Street Race and All-Star Race exhibition event.

Speaking to FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, the newly minted NASCAR Hall of Famer addressed why he skipped the Chicago Street Race and All-Star Race in 2024. Johnson disclosed that he wouldn’t be competing at these two events because of family commitments. NASCAR veteran is likely to travel with his family in July and wants to keep that time frame open.

Expand Tweet

“Chicago was certainly on the list, but trying to manage personal business and racing. I hope to be traveling with my family in July, and wanted to leave that window of time open,” Johnson said a s quoted by On3.com.

Jimmie Johnson is not a full-time driver anymore but he is co-owner of the Cup team Legacy Motor Club.

After retiring from the sport at the end of the 2020 season, the 48-year-old has competed in multiple races in the IndyCar Series, as well as in the IMSA Sportscar Championship.

Expand Tweet

Last year, he made his return to the Cup Series, participating in three races behind the wheel of the #84 Chevrolet for his own team. He finished P31, P38, and P37 in the Daytona 500, COTA, and Coca-Cola 600, respectively.

Jimmie Johnson skips the All-Star Race as well

The NASCAR veteran won't be racing in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway this season. North Wilkesboro Speedway is one of the tracks where Johnson has not raced in his career. He said that due to lack of sponsors he is skipping the All-Star Race.

“I’ve considered it. Unfortunately, it hasn’t come through our orbit, in a sense relative to partners. But that’s one of the few tracks on the schedule I have not driven on,” Johnson added.

In addition to Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, and Phoenix race, Jimmie Johnson will compete at Texas Motor Speedway (April 14), Dover Motor Speedway (April 28), Kansas Speedway (May 5), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 26), Kansas Speedway (Sept. 29), and Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct 20).