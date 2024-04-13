Jimmie Johnson teases former Joe Gibbs Racing driver's highly anticipated return to NASCAR

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion turned-team owner in the sport, Jimmie Johnson recently teased the return of Matt Kenseth to NASCAR. Johnson, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver is one of the greatest to have competed in Cup Series history, equalling NASCAR legend Richard Petty's championship tally during his famed career.

Jimmie Johnson's next chapter in the sport sees the 48-year-old play team owner with his racing outfit Legacy Motor Club, which he is in part ownership of with 'The King' himself. The El Cajon, California native recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of the team's simulators with a former driver driving.

The former driver seen during the Instagram story was former Joe Gibbs Racing driver Matt Kenseth, who took on the role of Competition Advisor at Johnson's team. The story read:

"A comeback in the making?"

Johnson and Kenseth also exchanged words during the video with the seven-time champion asking Kenseth what he was doing, to which the latter replied hilariously while driving on the simulator:

"I'm just thinking this can't be that hard!"

Matt Kenseth has been a topic of NASCAR fans' fantasies when it comes to drivers who could potentially make a comeback in the sport. Along with the former JGR driver, Carl Edwards has also been linked to a return to the sport. However, nothing conclusive has been released from either driver.

John Hunter Nemechek details driving for Jimmie Johnson in the NASCAR Cup Series

The driver of the #42 Toyota Camry XSE for Jimmie Johnson's NASCAR Cup Series team, John Hunter Nemechek is someone who can relate to having a seven-time NASCAR Cup champion as his boss. The 26-year-old driver elaborated on how his relationship with the team has been during his young Cup Series career.

Nemechek elaborated on the dynamic between him and Johnson and told Bob Pockrass:

"Jimmie (Johnson) has been great to work with. He pushes me to be better every single week but he's also there for me being able to ask questions and trying to gain knowledge which I think is really neat."

Watch John Hunter Nemechek and Jimmie Johnson both compete during this Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. The 400-mile-long event goes live tomorrow at 3pm ET.