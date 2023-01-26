Jimmie Johnson will be guided by Todd Gordon as crew chief for limited NASCAR Cup series schedule

The Legacy Motor Club, formerly known as Petty GMS Motorsports, has named Todd Gordon as the new crew chief for Jimmie Johnson and the #84 team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Johnson returns to the series on a part-time basis after retiring following the 2020 season.

Todd Gordan is a Championship-winning crew chief who has been involved in radio work since his retirement from the full-time role at the end of the 2021 season. He will now lead the Johnson’s #84 team at Legacy Motor Club beginning at the iconic Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Two Cup champs working together: Todd Gordon to crew chief Jimmie Johnson in his NASCAR Cup Series races for Legacy Motor Club. @NASCARONFOX

Gordon won 21 NASCAR Cup Series races and lifted the 2018 Cup Championship title with Joey Logano at Team Penske. In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, he served Ryan Blaney’s crew chief and won four races. The 53-year-old has scored a total of 25 Cup wins across his career.

In a statement released by Legacy MC, Gordon said he is looking forward to working with NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who still has the hunger to compete and win at NASCAR’ top-level series. He feels that he and Johnson have a great opportunity to race again and carry on Legacy MC’s success in the 2023 season.

Gordon said:

“I’m really looking forward to working with another champion that still has the desire to compete and win at the highest level. In my conversations with Jimmie, I found we both miss the competition but don’t want the grind of a full-time schedule, so this is a great opportunity for us to still race and help Legacy Motor Club build on the success they saw in 2022.”

Jimmie Johnson spoke on working with Todd Gordon in 2023 NASCAR season

Jimmie Johnson is excited about the opportunity to work with veteran crew chief Todd Gordon as he feels that he will give the team a big boost.

In a statement, Johnson said:

“I’m thrilled to have Todd come on board as my crew chief. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him over the last few weeks. I have known and respected him as a competitor for many years and have always appreciated his professionalism, work ethic and results. His wisdom and experience will be beneficial to Legacy Motor Club as a whole.”

Catch Jimmie Johnson and Todd Gordon in action when the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off at the iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023.

