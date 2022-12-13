Jimmie Johnson will race at 5 NASCAR Cup Series events in 2023

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson returned to the NASCAR world after retiring from the sport in 2020. He entered as co-owner of Petty GMS Motorsports last month alongside team owner Maury Gallagher and chairman Richard Petty.

As part of the ownership agreement, Johnson will race in a select number of events in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Petty GMS Motorsports chairman Richard Petty appeared on the Outside Groove podcast last week and spoke about Johnson’s 2023 plans. He mentioned that the former driver will participate in five races for the team, beginning with the season-opening Daytona 500. He later said that he is looking towards a big year with Jimmie Johnson and Noah Gragson.

Petty said:

“Jimmie’s going to run five races for us, starting at Daytona. That’s going to give us a third car from time to time. He’ll have to make the races which he shouldn’t have any trouble doing.”

He continued:

“We’re looking forward to really, a big year. With Jimmie coming on and Noah [Gragson], I think we’ve got a heck of a lineup of drivers.”

Petty GMS Motorsports will have two full-time cars for the 2023 Cup season: the #42 Chevrolet, which will switch drivers from Ty Dillon to Noah Gragson, and the #43 Chevrolet car which will be taken over by Erik Jones. The details for Johnson’s car and sponsorship for his limited schedule are yet to be announced.

“I still have a bucket list of racing events” – Jimmie Johnson

Jimmie Johnson spent two decades with Hendrick Motorsports before retiring from full-time Cup Series racing after the 2020 season. He spent the past two seasons in the IndyCar Series with Chip Ganassi Racing, finishing the 2022 season in 21st place in the Championship standings.

The 47-year-old announced his retirement from full-time racing overall at the end of the season in September, shifting his focus to racing in bucket list events.

Johnson said:

"This was a difficult choice for me, but in my heart I know it's the right one. I'm not exactly sure what the next chapter holds, but if an opportunity comes along that makes sense I will consider it. I still have a bucket list of racing events I would like to take part in."

Jimmie Johnson is one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time, scoring 83 wins and 374 top-10 finishes during his 20-year-long Cup career.

