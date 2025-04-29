Jimmie Johnson is ‘without a doubt’ clear about grueling journey from 'ground zero' after leaving Chevrolet

Jimmie Johnson expressed that he is "without a doubt" certain about the struggles Legacy Motor Club is encountering after parting ways with Chevrolet. The seven-time Cup Series champion, who co-owns the venture, compared their performance slope to 23XI Racing, which debuted a year before LMC.

Ad

The Statesville, North Carolina-based outfit debuted in the Cup Series at the 2022 Daytona 500 with Chevrolet as the manufacturer. The team announced during May, the following year, that they would switch to Toyota beginning in 2024.

Like Legacy Motor Club, 23XI Racing is a budding NASCAR Cup Series team. The organization, which debuted at the 2021 Daytona 500, is co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jackson, and fields three drivers -Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, and Riley Herbst.

Ad

Trending

While 23XI Racing shares a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing and thus receives top-tier support from Toyota, Jimmie Johnson and the LMC crew "build it all themselves." LMC has a solitary win so far, clinched by Erik Jones at the Darlington Raceway. On the contrary, 23XI boasts eight race wins, with the 2024 regular season championship secured by Reddick being their latest momentous addition.

Johnson was asked if climbing the ladder with Toyota had been harder than expected. The legendary driver said, "Without a doubt," elaborating on his struggles.

Ad

"Without a doubt. There are aspects of the climb that I don't think Toyota or we knew would be involved. And with how data-driven the sport is, the fact that we chose to stand alone in this journey...unlike 23XI, which are clients of JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing)," Johnson said via Davey Segal.

"When you think about the software and the tool change, we have to build all that ourselves, so we're writing code and building applications and developing software from ground zero, and that's an element that was not forecasted in the experience. I knew there'd be some, Toyota thought there'd be some, but to the level of which, it's been a lot," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's worth mentioning that Johnson never drove anything but Chevrolet during his full-time Cup Series career with Hendrick Motorsports.

Jimmie Johnson stole the spotlight for Legacy Motor Club at the 2025 Daytona 500

Jimmie Johnson- NASCAR: DAYTONA 500 - Source: Imagn

After exiting full-time NASCAR Cup Series racing, Jimmie Johnson showed his potential in IndyCar, IMSA, and more. But he returned to the NASCAR scene in 2023 as a part-time driver and co-owner of Legacy Motor Club.

Ad

Unlike his prime when the 49-year-old dominated the Ovals, his return didn't see a similar performance. Johnson failed to bag a solitary top 10 in the first two years. However, fortunes changed at this season's Daytona 500 as the legendary figure scored his best finish as a part-time driver.

Johnson jumped from 15th with one lap until the checkered flag dropped to finish third after final lap chaos opened the room for him to propel ahead.

Ad

“This feels incredible,” said Johnson via NASCAR. “I have emotions I didn’t expect to have. I’ve never been in this position as an owner, and it really opens up a different set of emotions. The pride I have in this result and the pride I have in this company and all we’re trying to achieve and the journey we’re on, I’m so satisfied, so happy right now.”

The race also marked the best finishes of LMC since Jimmie Johnson took over partial ownership of the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aneesh Aneesh is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. An ardent sports fan since his early lawn tennis days, he has showcased his keenness in NASCAR, and has already garnered 5 million views at Sportskeeda thanks to his meticulous work.



When it comes to NASCAR, his top picks are Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain, while in Formula 1, he fervently supports Max Verstappen and Lando Norris. He believes F1 should continue to have more races in courses than in street circuits and feels NASCAR should be more proactive about global promotions to reach F1’s popularity level.



He is very particular about his sourcing for articles, largely relying on the official website of F1 and NASCAR, and relies on understanding different perspectives by browsing through social media and reputed publications for unique story angles.



Even in his spare time, Aneesh is keen to learn more about F1 cars and studies various aspects of them, including its design and engine. He enjoys driving himself and often explores new parts of his city when he can. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.