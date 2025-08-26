Joe Custer delivers reality check on Haas’ ability to add two NASCAR Cup teams if 23XI and FRM’s charters are up for grabs

Joe Custer, the President of the Haas Factory Team, touched upon the team's expansion plan for the future. Custer, sharing a statement, stated that they "cannot facilitate" two more teams and do not want those charters back either.
The team was rebranded to HFT after Stewart-Haas Racing went defunct at the end of last season, as Tony Stewart, the co-owner of the team, walked out. As a result, the HFT reduced its charters from four to one, and put Cole Custer, the son of Joe Custer, in the driving seat. Front Row Motorsports, 23XI Racing, and Trackhouse Racing acquired the other three charters.
Now, even if Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing lose the right to their charters after losing the lawsuit against NASCAR, HFT cannot take back the charters and accommodate two teams, revealed Custer.
According to a recent X post by renowned NASCAR journalist Matt Weaver, here's what Joe Custer said on the expansion of HFT charters:
"Joe Custer filed a statement saying Haas cannot facilitate two more teams nor do they want the charters back."
HFT currently operates with Cole Custer with the #41 entry in the Cup Series, and with Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer with the #00 and #41 entries in the Xfinity Series. They run Ford Mustangs in a technical alliance with RFK Racing. The team is based in Kannapolis, North Carolina.
When Gene Haas shared his thoughts after SHR went defunct
As SHR went out of operation at the end of 2024, Mr. Haas let his feelings known, and stated that it was a part of racing, and everyone has ups and downs.
Speaking to the media, here's what the 72-year-old said:
"We started off as a one-car team and became a two-car team and now we're going to go back to a one-car team. You know it's just part of racing. You have your ups and downs."
SHR was opened back in 2009, after Tony Stewart left Joe Gibbs Racing and entered a partnership with Haas, where he acquired 50 percent of the team. SHR ran Chevrolet cars from 2009 to 2016, and shifted to Ford in 2017 and ran them until 2024. The team completed 508 Cup Series races and 263 Xfinity Series races, where they claimed 70 and 29 wins, respectively.
They fielded four cars in 2024, and had Josh Berry in the #4 car, Noah Gragson in the #10 car, Chase Briscoe in the #14 car, and Ryan Preece in the #41 car. After SHR went defunct, Berry moved to Wood Brothers Racing, Gragson moved to Front Row Motorsports, Briscoe to Joe Gibbs Racing, and Preece to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.