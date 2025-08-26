Joe Custer delivers reality check on Haas’ ability to add two NASCAR Cup teams if 23XI and FRM’s charters are up for grabs

Joe Custer, the President of the Haas Factory Team, touched upon the team's expansion plan for the future. Custer, sharing a statement, stated that they "cannot facilitate" two more teams and do not want those charters back either.

Ad

The team was rebranded to HFT after Stewart-Haas Racing went defunct at the end of last season, as Tony Stewart, the co-owner of the team, walked out. As a result, the HFT reduced its charters from four to one, and put Cole Custer, the son of Joe Custer, in the driving seat. Front Row Motorsports, 23XI Racing, and Trackhouse Racing acquired the other three charters.

Now, even if Front Row Motorsports and 23XI Racing lose the right to their charters after losing the lawsuit against NASCAR, HFT cannot take back the charters and accommodate two teams, revealed Custer.

Ad

Trending

According to a recent X post by renowned NASCAR journalist Matt Weaver, here's what Joe Custer said on the expansion of HFT charters:

"Joe Custer filed a statement saying Haas cannot facilitate two more teams nor do they want the charters back."

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA Joe Custer filed a statement saying Haas cannot facilitate two more teams nor do they want the charters back.

Ad

HFT currently operates with Cole Custer with the #41 entry in the Cup Series, and with Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer with the #00 and #41 entries in the Xfinity Series. They run Ford Mustangs in a technical alliance with RFK Racing. The team is based in Kannapolis, North Carolina.

When Gene Haas shared his thoughts after SHR went defunct

As SHR went out of operation at the end of 2024, Mr. Haas let his feelings known, and stated that it was a part of racing, and everyone has ups and downs.

Ad

SHR co-owners during the Sprint Media Tour at the Charlotte Convention Center - Source: Imagn

Speaking to the media, here's what the 72-year-old said:

Ad

"We started off as a one-car team and became a two-car team and now we're going to go back to a one-car team. You know it's just part of racing. You have your ups and downs."

SHR was opened back in 2009, after Tony Stewart left Joe Gibbs Racing and entered a partnership with Haas, where he acquired 50 percent of the team. SHR ran Chevrolet cars from 2009 to 2016, and shifted to Ford in 2017 and ran them until 2024. The team completed 508 Cup Series races and 263 Xfinity Series races, where they claimed 70 and 29 wins, respectively.

They fielded four cars in 2024, and had Josh Berry in the #4 car, Noah Gragson in the #10 car, Chase Briscoe in the #14 car, and Ryan Preece in the #41 car. After SHR went defunct, Berry moved to Wood Brothers Racing, Gragson moved to Front Row Motorsports, Briscoe to Joe Gibbs Racing, and Preece to Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.