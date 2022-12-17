Joe Gibbs Racing previews electric Cup Series car and divides NASCAR fans on Twitter

NASCAR is continually advancing in the world of motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing is setting itself apart from the rest of the field with its new electric Cup Series car. Earlier this week, Joe Gibbs Racing posted a video showing an electric Toyota Camry on the JGR campus being used for pit stop practice.

The electric car is not for racing, it is simply for practice purposes. This will allow the pit crew to practice without leaving the pits and not have to use fuel just for practice, which is a great help to their operations.

Joe Gibbs Racing shared a video of them practicing with an electric car. The video showed the inside look of the car with cables and a lot of batteries. JGR captioned the post:

“It’s electric. A look at the electric car that our pit crews are going to practice pit stops with here at the shop.”

Joe Gibbs Racing @JoeGibbsRacing



A look at the electric car that our pit crews are going to practice pit stops with here at the shop.



#NASCAR #racing #electric It’s electricA look at the electric car that our pit crews are going to practice pit stops with here at the shop. It’s electric ⚡️ A look at the electric car that our pit crews are going to practice pit stops with here at the shop. #NASCAR #racing #electric https://t.co/qnx0Zaf4lO

NASCAR fans share mixed reaction to Joe Gibbs Racing’s electric car

Joe Gibbs Racing's electric car drew a strong reaction from the NASCAR community on Twitter. Some fans thought this was a way for the governing body to get one step closer to bringing electric cars into the Cup series. They also expressed their disappointment with the governing body and their supposed plans to bring an electric version of the Next Gen car into the sport.

However, some fans mentioned that they would only go along with the idea if it was a separate series rather than a replacement for the Cup Series.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

“Why would you even give anyone the idea of going anywhere near electric? Just don’t. This is how it all starts.. with an idea.. auto racing dies if it goes any further than your pit practice!”

Jared Thomas @grungeman86 🏻 @JoeGibbsRacing Why would you even give anyone the idea of going anywhere near electric? Just don’t. This is how it all starts.. with an idea.. auto racing dies if it goes any further than your pit practice! @JoeGibbsRacing Why would you even give anyone the idea of going anywhere near electric? Just don’t. This is how it all starts.. with an idea.. auto racing dies if it goes any further than your pit practice! 👎🏻

“I mean, if it's for pit stop practice, then, I guess It's okay. But if it hits the track, good luck surviving the battery fires, those things are nasty as hell.”

Kevin Hunter @HunterRacing70 @JoeGibbsRacing I mean, if it's for pit stop practice, then, I guess It's okay. But if it hits the track, good luck surviving the battery fires, those things are nasty as hell. @JoeGibbsRacing I mean, if it's for pit stop practice, then, I guess It's okay. But if it hits the track, good luck surviving the battery fires, those things are nasty as hell.

“I hope NASCAR does not go to an electric car for the top series. If they make an electric car hopefully it is a separate series.”

Retired traveler2022 @BaTraveler2022 @JoeGibbsRacing I hope NASCAR does not go to an electric car for the top series. If they make an electric car hopefully it is a separate series. @JoeGibbsRacing I hope NASCAR does not go to an electric car for the top series. If they make an electric car hopefully it is a separate series.

“I hate it”

“If @nascar goes electric I’m DONE!!!!!!”

“This is where NASCAR goes to die!!! No smell, no sound, no feeling of power…”

Pooreboy777 @Pooreboy7771 @JoeGibbsRacing This is where NASCAR goes to die!!! No smell, no sound, no feeling of power… @JoeGibbsRacing This is where NASCAR goes to die!!! No smell, no sound, no feeling of power…

As of now, there are no reports to suggest that NASCAR is going electric soon. The car was designed solely for the purpose of pitstop practice.

Poll : 0 votes