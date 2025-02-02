Joe Gibbs’ ace Denny Hamlin claps back with 4-word verdict to fan’s rude gesture as NASCAR returns to Bowman Gray

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin shared his reaction after a fan made a rude gesture as he returned to the qualifying session this Saturday for the pre-season race at Bowman Gray Stadium. Hamlin won one of the three Cook Out Clash heat races, securing a spot in the main event on Sunday.

In his latest Instagram story on Saturday, the Joe Gibbs Racing's No. 11 driver shared a picture of a fan showing the fingers from the stands and wrote:

"New year. Same fans."

Hamlin's story on February 1. Source: @dennyhamlin on Instagram

In April 2024, Hamlin commented on fans' criticism after his win at the Wurth 400 in Dover during an episode of the "Actions Detrimental" podcast.

"I think we’re just naturally complainers. I mean, that’s that’s what we do. It’s most of the time, if you look on Twitter, that’s what most people do, is complain, and I do it as well," Denny Hamlin said (via on3.com).

Hamlin holds the most Clash wins (four) among active drivers, including one at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum last year.

"A short-term gain, long-term loss" - Denny Hamlin on the new 'Open Exemption Provisional'

Denny Hamlin, whose Cup Series team 23XI Racing is in a legal battle with NASCAR about the charter agreements, spoke about the new rule that gives famous drivers a direct spot in races.

IndyCar star Helio Castroneves locked in his place for this year's season-opener Daytona 500 with Trackhouse Racing using the 'Open Exemption Provisional.' The four-time Indy 500 winner, is the only 'open' charter driver that will race at the event even if he fails to qualify. Hamlin, who has won the Great American Race thrice, shared his dislike for the rule in a press conference on Saturday.

"I don’t know. I just think it reeks of desperation," Denny Hamlin said (per Speedway Digest). "I don’t know how else to say it. I don’t know how nice you can really say it. It just feels like you’re really trying to get any headline you can to be relevant and I don’t love it."

"To me, it’s a short-term gain, long-term loss. I just think you’re the premier Stock Car series in the U.S., and the premier racing sport in the U.S., be the big boys and force people to come in here and get their credentials and do it the natural way. I don’t think it’s going to be a big factor really anywhere other than Daytona."

Meanwhile, Hamlin is facing sponsorship issues after his long-time sponsor FedEx left last year. The National Debt Relief will sponsor four races for the No. 11 team at JGR but it does not have a full-time sponsor yet for the 2025 season.

His situation seems similar to Kyle Busch, who had to leave the team after losing M&M’s as a sponsor and JGR could not find a replacement.

