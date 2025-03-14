Joe Gibbs delivers a striking verdict as Christopher Bell & Co. enters ‘rare field’ of NASCAR greats: “We’ll see what happens”

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has kicked off the 2025 season with three wins. Bell has managed three consecutive victories in the past four races of the Cup Series season. He aims for a fourth victory at this week's Las Vegas Motor Speedway race. Reflecting upon the same, team owner Joe Gibbs shared his verdict on the driver's feat.

The #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver has tied with Kyle Larson after winning three races in a row. He became the first driver since 2021 to achieve the feat in the Cup Series. Additionally, Bell is looking to tie the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson's record of winning four consecutive races.

Johnson set the record almost two decades ago in the 2007 season. He went on a winning spree and won four of the 10 playoff races. He began his victory run at Martinsville (0.526-mile track), Atlanta (1.54-mile track), Texas (mile and a half track), and Phoenix (one-mile track). Since then, no driver has broken the record, but the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has a chance to do so.

Christopher Bell led 155 laps in the race held last October on the track. However, he fell one spot short of winning the race, and Joey Logano took home the win.

Reflecting upon the same, the Joe Gibbs Racing team owner expressed his belief in Bell and stated (via FOX Sports):

"They'll have a chance to do that [at Vegas]. I told them that on pit road [at Phoenix]. Right now, they're kind of in a rare field of people that have accomplished things. It's out there for them, and we'll see what happens."

Bell has secured wins at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, followed by the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and the Phoenix Raceway this season.

“I thought I was in the losing position”: Joe Gibbs Racing ace on a battle in the final lap with his teammate

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell bagged his third win at the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, March 9. However, the win was not easy as Bell had to battle with his veteran teammate Denny Hamlin in the final lap of the 312-lap race.

Despite a slow start from 11th place, the #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver paved his way to the front row. He led 105 laps and won stage two of the 312-mile race. In the final lap, Bell narrowly beat his teammate Hamlin by 0.049 seconds.

"I had a really good corner and I tried to stall him before I dropped to the dog leg. I actually think that worked really well. I got a nice side draft on him going into one. I'm like all right I'm shipping it in here for all I'm worth and I know I needed to get clear. Oh, I got clear, but he was able to get right back outside me. I'm surprised he had that much grip out there in the dirty part of the racetrack, but once again I thought I was in the losing position, and I'm like my only move is to drive in really deep," stated the JGR ace.

The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, March 16, 2025, and will begin at 3:30 PM EST.

