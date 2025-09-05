Joe Gibbs highlights a strong start to Chase Briscoe's tenure with JGR 

NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs was recently featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 where he opened up about why they chose Chase Briscoe as Martin Truex Jr.'s replacement this season. Truex Jr. retired from full-time racing after wrapping up the 2024 season, leaving his #19 Toyota Camry XSE up for grabs, and Briscoe has filled in his shoes well.The current #19 Chevy driver debuted in the Cup Series a few years back in 2021 with Stewart-Haas Racing. He drove the #14 Ford Mustang for the team before it ceased its operations ahead of the 2025 season. Briscoe secured two wins, 13 top-ten finishes, 30 top-ten finishes, and two pole positions in 144 starts while driving for SHR. Additionally, he had an average finish of 19 and an average start of 17.4.Reflecting on that, Joe Gibbs explained that the team takes great care in the new drivers' and crew chiefs' selection process, making sure they work as a team. He claimed that Chase Briscoe checked all the boxes and was a perfect fit with the #19 sponsor, Bass Pro Shops, due to his interest in fishing and hunting.&quot;That's what I—Gosh, this is exciting, because we always talk about speed. If there's one thing the 19 has, it's speed. They've been, you know, I think six poles more top five, and our starting average for us is first. That car has showed speed. Now, if we could keep that going, then I think we got something that could make, make, make our time with Bass Pro, and our sport, something special for the 19 car going forward,&quot; he added [01:03].After winning the Darlington race, Chase Briscoe is set to compete in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 7, 2025. USA, MRN, HBO Max, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 will cover the 240-lap main event live at 3:00 p.m.&quot;Somebody's always going to be hurt about it&quot;: Chase Briscoe shared his views on the current playoff formatEarlier in August 2025, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe was featured on the Dale Jr. Download podcast on YouTube. During the podcast, the #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver discussed the playoff formats with Dale Earnhardt Jr.The current playoff format follows an elimination system, dividing the postseason races into four rounds. The playoffs begin with the Round of 16, and with each round, four drivers are eliminated until ultimately, four drivers are left to compete in the Championship Four race at Phoenix Raceway.Reflecting on the current playoff system, Chase Briscoe told Dale Jr.:&quot;I don't know. I definitely don't think that there's a right answer. I mean, maybe there is. I don't, because somebody's always going to be hurt about it.&quot; [19:24]Chase Briscoe currently leads the Cup Series points table with 2070 points to his credit. He has secured two wins, 13 top-ten finishes, 11 top-five finishes, and six pole positions in 27 starts so far this season.