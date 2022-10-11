Joe Gibbs moves on from Kyle Busch after having 'worked hard trying' to retain him

Kyle Busch's fallout with Joe Gibbs Racing is a story from the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season that would have been difficult to guess for anyone just a year ago. The two-time Cup Series champion, who has been associated with the team run by Joe Gibbs, has seen the highest heights of his career with the Charlotte, North Carolina-based outfit, and announced his departure from the team in 2023.

Kyle Busch, who was forced into a tough spot in the team due to a lack of sponsor interest after a long-term sponsorship deal with popular confectionary brand Mars Inc. came to an end, was not a viable associate for the team. Along with monetary troubles, the 37-year-old's public behavior towards his team and coach Gibbs led many to believe neither party was too happy with the other.

It was announced recently that Busch will be driving for Richard Childress Racing next season as he prepares to move on from the team that has earned him all his racing accolades. Joe Gibbs recently elaborated on how the racing outfit worked to retain the Las Vegas, Nevada native with all they could have done and said:

“We talked to Kyle and just told him we’re really pulling for him and [wife] Sam and the family. The rest of his racing career, this guy is going to win a bunch. We know that. He’s a great competitor. I just think we worked hard trying to get everything done there. We couldn’t. I think he’s found a home, and I’ll be willing to bet he’s going to be after it next year, and he’s going to want to win a bunch of races.”

Kyle Busch has had an illustrious career with Joe Gibbs Racing, a career that spans two NASCAR Cup Series championships, along with 56 wins to his name.

Kyle Busch elaborates on his outing at Charlotte Roval last weekend

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch managed to secure a P3 finish in last weekend's Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Roval. The 37-year-old NASCAR veteran spoke about how he felt during the event from behind the wheel of his #18 Toyota Camry TRD post-race and said:

“We were still horrible (at road courses). We just lucked into jumping a few cars there in the middle stage and then at the end was just trying to keep it on track and stay straight.”

Watch the complete interview below:

NASCAR goes live from Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend for the first Round of 8 race of the 2022 season.

