Joe Gibbs Racing announce first NFT collectible, NASCAR fans react

NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series racing team Joe Gibbs Racing on Tuesday, February 15, launched their first NFT (non-fungible token) collectibles. The team confirmed the launch by tweeting:

“Did you know? JGR’s first ever digital collectible is officially available for purchase”

The news of their launch, however, was not taken lightly by fans who flooded their comment section with hilarious comments, blasting them for the move. One fan wrote:

“This has to be the stupidest thing this world has come up with. NFTs. How about make quality diecast that is cheap as shit made & expecting to sell it for triple”

Other fans went one step ahead. One downloaded the image and replied to the tweet, stating:

“Hey, look at that! Just digitally collected your digital collectible. ”

Joe Gibbs Racing launched their first NFTs featuring Martin Truex Jr., who has 31 career wins and an impressive number of top 10 finishes – 248. The iconic Toyota Camry #19 driven by Truex Jr. for the team is going for $500 as an NFT. For the uninitiated, NFTs are cryptographics that cannot be replicated by any means.

NASCAR drivers who have raced for Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing is considered one of the strongest teams in the sport, having won over 330 races in different series since 1992. The team boasts of seven drivers’ championships. Some of the drivers for the team include Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, Kyle Busch, Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards, Bobby Labonte, Martin Truex Jr., and Dale Jarrett.

Meanwhile, Candy Digital, owned by Monster Fanatics, decided to extend its sports collectibles line by launching Candy Racing. The new line will feature 23 Cup Series teams to release NFTs based on NASCAR’s winning teams. Joe Gibbs Racing is one of the teams that is featured in Candy’s collectibles.

With the NFTs collection dubbed the Next Digi-Cast, the art pieces feature a new Next Gen car that will make its official debut in this year’s Daytona 500 on February 20. Each such NFT will be in the form of a 3D image which will create a clear view of the inside out.

