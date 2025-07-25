Joe Gibbs Racing announces major contract for Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup Series future 

By Palak Gupta
Published Jul 25, 2025 16:42 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350 - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin has signed a multi-year extension with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). The three-time Daytona 500 winner's contract was set to expire at the end of 2025, and an extension through to 2026 and 2027 was widely anticipated.

JGR on Friday (July 25) announced that Hamlin had signed a new contract deal that keeps him behind the wheel of the No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE for several more seasons.

"The show goes on," Denny Hamlin responded with a GIF on X.
However, the exact terms of Hamlin's new contract were not revealed. According to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, the deal is expected to run at least for two more seasons, 2026 and 2027.

Hamlin is the longest‑tenured driver in team history. All of his 706 Cup Series starts since his debut in 2005 have been with JGR in the No. 11 car. He lost his long-time sponsor of nearly 20 years last season. FedEx, which had been with him since his rookie season in 2006, won 47 races with Hamlin as a primary sponsor.

Denny Hamlin excited for the future after 'solid start' this season

Denny Hamlin has reached the playoffs a record 18 times and advanced to the Championship 4 four times, but has failed to land a Cup title in about two decades of racing in the series.

The 44-year-old, who ranks 11th on NASCAR Cup Series all‑time wins with 58 victories, has won four races so far this season.

"Joe and everyone at JGR are family to me and have done so much for me over the last 20 years. We've had a solid start to this season, and we have been able to welcome some great new partners this year, so there are a lot of exciting things happening with our team, not only now, but also into the future," Denny Hamlin said in a statement.
Hamlin currently leads all drivers in wins this year. His first win came at Martinsville after he led 274 laps at the short track. After a second consecutive win at Darlington, Hamlin took the checkered flag home at Michigan International Speedway in June. Last weekend at Dover, he powered through rain delays and double overtime restarts to claim his fourth win of the season.

Hamlin missed the race in Mexico City in June when his son was born and ended a streak of 406 consecutive starts. He stands fourth in the NASCAR Cup points standings.

The series will head to Indianapolis for the 22nd race of the season. Hamlin has made 16 starts at Indianapolis without a win. However, he ranks top among active drivers in top-five finishes there.

