Joe Gibbs Racing has big plans to celebrate Bobby Labonte’s 2000 NASCAR Cup championship

Joe Gibbs Racing is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its NASCAR Cup Series championship with Bobby Labonte behind the wheel. The team will release a unique content series, exhibit the championship-winning car, and host virtual and at-track appearances.

The 2000 season witnessed Bobby Labonte handing Joe Gibbs Racing its first Cup Series championship. JGR is owned by former NFL coach Joe Gibbs who won the Super Bowl three times. He formed the race team in 1992 after leaving his coaching duties with the Washington Redskins (known as Commanders today).

During the first championship-winning campaign, Labonte amassed four wins, 19 top-5s, and 24 top-10s driving the No. 18 Pontiac. His top title rivals that season were Dale Earnhardt Sr., Jeff Burton and then-defending champ Dale Jarrett.

Speaking about the 25th-anniversary celebration, the NASCAR Hall of Famer said (via Joegibbsracing):

“It is hard to believe it has been 25 years since we won the 2000 Championship.

"In many ways, it doesn’t seem like it has been that long! That season was a special time where everything came together just right, and I have so many great memories and stories from that year. I am excited celebrate with the team and the fans one more time!"

Bobby Labonte driving the No. 18 Pontiac at Sears Point Raceway in 2000 - Source: Imagn

The unique content series will provide fans with a blast from the past from Bobby Labonte and team members. Fans can also meet the driver at the track and virtually, with the latter made possible through a partnership with Notable Live.

Moreover, Joe Gibbs Racing will exhibit the championship-winning No. 18 Pontiac at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum starting in April. The race team will also offer new and limited-edition merchandise on its online store.

Team owner Joe Gibbs also spoke about the 25th anniversary celebration. He said:

"We are thrilled to celebrate the anniversary of Bobby’s championship season this year [...] He has been such a big part of our history and our success and continues to be a real asset to our team today. That first championship meant so much to our organization and really set the stage for the success that followed."

Last year, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Bobby Labonte would reunite with the team as a consultant.

For the 2025 season, the Huntersville-based outfit is fielding Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs in the premier series. The team also added Chase Briscoe to the lineup following Martin Truex Jr.'s retirement from full-time competition.

Joe Gibbs Racing won five NASCAR Cup Series championships

Since joining NASCAR in 1992, Joe Gibbs Racing has won five NASCAR Cup championships. As mentioned, Bobby Labonte secured the first championship in 2000. He drove the No. 18 Pontiac against Dale Earnhardt Sr. who was fighting for an unprecedented eighth title.

Joe Gibbs Racing got back on top with Tony Stewart winning the Cup championship in 2002. The previous year saw Jeff Gordon taking the title away from JGR after struggling during Labonte's championship-winning season.

Stewart earned his second NASCAR Cup championship and the team's third in 2005.

Tony Stewart won the championship for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2005 - Source: Imagn

Hendrick Motorsports took over the league in the following decade until then-JGR driver Kyle Busch won the championship in 2015. Busch bagged his second title in 2019, the fifth for former NFL coach Joe Gibbs's race team.

