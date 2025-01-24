Joe Gibbs Racing and Chase Briscoe lands all-season sponsorship with “an iconic American brand” for 2025 NASCAR season

As the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is a few weeks away, Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has announced Bass Pro Shops as a sponsor for Chase Briscoe for the entire 2025 campaign.

Bass Pro Shops has sponsored former NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. for years, and now they will continue their role as the primary sponsor for #19 Toyota piloted by the newly signed Chase Briscoe in 2025. Truex Jr. retired from full-time racing last season and will make a return to attempt the 2025 Daytona 500 with TRICON Garage.

Chase Briscoe will carry Bass Pro Shops’ brand on board in all 36 races, beginning with the season-opener, the Daytona 500, at Daytona International on February 16. He is excited and looking forward to having an iconic American brand on the hood for the entire 2025 season.

Expressing his emotions in a post on X, Briscoe said:

“This is so cool! Honored to be a part of the @BassProShops family! Gonna be so cool having such an iconic American brand on the hood for every race this season! 🇺🇸🎣🏁”

Joe Gibbs Racing has yet to announce other sponsors for Briscoe’s #19 car. Bass Pro Shops and Interstate Batteries are the only sponsors listed on JGR’s website. He will join his teammates Denny Hamlin, Ty Gibbs, and Christopher Bell in his first season at JGR.

Chase Briscoe will fill the boots of Martin Truex Jr. in his first season at JGR

For Chase Briscoe, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will mark a new home with a new opportunity to prove himself in NASCAR’s top-tier series.

Briscoe will have a responsibility to live up to the expectations of the championship-winning organization, JGR, in the upcoming season, and filling the boots of former champion and legend Martin Truex Jr. is not going to be easy. He arguably has his best opportunity in NASCAR to this point to prove himself at the highest echelon of the sport.

The 30-year-old Mitchell, Indiana, native had a topsy-turvy 2024 season as he struggled to find consistency throughout the season. He finished the season in 14th place in the Cup Series points table, tallying a win at Darlington and three top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes while having five DNFs with an average finish of 18.8 in 36 races.

Catch Chase Briscoe in action when the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off with a preseason exhibition event at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 2 before the prestigious Daytona 500.

