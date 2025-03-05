Joe Gibbs Racing and Chase Briscoe win big Daytona 500 penalty appeal: “Biggest points day of my career”

Chase Briscoe expressed his elated reaction to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel's decision to overturn NASCAR's penalties on the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team on Wednesday.

On account of a modified spoiler during the Great American Race, NASCAR issued an L-2 penalty that docked 100 championships,10 playoff points, and a $100k fine following the season-inaugural race at Daytona International Speedway.

In a recent post on X, Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass revealed the appeal panel's decision for the Joe Gibbs and Co. He wrote:

"JGR/Chase Briscoe WIN the appeal to the penalty issued after the Daytona 500 for holes in the spoiler base being altered. His 100 points restored and no suspension to James Small and no fine to the team."

Soon after this, Chase Briscoe, the 2025 Daytona 500 pole winner, promptly paid his gratitude on X, which will keep the 30-year-old in contention for the playoffs. Briscoe said:

"Biggest points day of my career! We’re back! In all seriousness thank you to @NASCAR for giving us the option to show our evidence and huge thank you to everyone at @JoeGibbsRacing who put in countless hours to put everything together."

Briscoe's crew chief, James Small, who was supposed to serve a four-race suspension, will return to the top of the box this weekend at Phoenix.

Chase Briscoe admits to having an 'eye-opening moment' after his switch from SHR to JGR

Chase Briscoe debuted full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing in 2021, driving a Ford. However, after a shocking announcement by Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, the Indiana native Briscoe found a new home under Joe Gibbs and Co.

Not only did Briscoe make a move to the Toyota roster, but he also filled in for the now-retired Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Toyota. In last month's interview with Frontstretch, the 2-time Cup race winner opened up on his transition after running his first race with JGR. He said:

"I was literally telling Marissa just last week, like in the past I've told myself I can win a Cup championship, but down deep I'm like, man, the odds are it's probably not going to happen, like being where I was. Where now, I feel like I can legitimately go win a championship." [0:20 onwards]

"So, just from an equipment standpoint, like the expectations, and just even the performance, just the small window I've had, it really just broke my brain. Daytona, like, it's been very eye-opening, just what I feel like I've been racing. So, I'm super optimistic for this year, and yeah, I feel like, you know, I feel really good about where we're at as a race team," Chase Briscoe added.

With three races under his belt for the 2025 NASCAR season, Chase Briscoe has jumped up in the points table and will next head to the first traditional oval race of the season at Phoenix Raceway on March 9.

