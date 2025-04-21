Joe Gibbs Racing clears up whether NASCAR drivers get cold while racing

Joe Gibbs Racing recently revealed the soaring temperatures inside a NASCAR car's cockpit and whether the drivers inside get cold while racing. It mentioned that there are freezing temperatures around the track during the beginning and the end of the season; the conditions are quite different inside the car.

Powered by naturally aspirated V8 engines, NASCAR cars can get extremely hot during races. Track conditions during a large part of the season also make cooling difficult, as do the air temperatures. Moreover, drafting also makes cooling the cars a challenge.

However, there are races at the end of the season that can witness freezing air temperatures. This raises the question: Do the drivers ever get cold sitting inside the car? Joe Gibbs Racing recently answered this on their social media account. The team posted a video that mentioned that although the air temperature can get pretty cold in some races, the drivers usually remain in hotter temperatures in the car because of multiple factors, including their firesuits and the general temperatures inside the cockpit.

"Do NASCAR drivers ever get cold inside the car? Most of the season goes through the warmer part of the year and temperatures in the car could hit 140 degrees. But temperatures outside can get close to freezing at the beginning and end of the season. But between the time of the year, the fire suits drivers wear and increased temperatures in the car, it is pretty rare for drivers to get cold."

Races, including the ones in the playoffs and the Championship race at tracks like Phoenix Raceway, can get cold, as the video mentioned. Notably, the track has been hosting the Championship Race consecutively since the 2020 season, but that is expected to be replaced by Homestead-Miami in 2026 as per new reports and has gained support from drivers, including those from Joe Gibbs Racing.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver suggests Homestead-Miami should be given more importance

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin at Bristol - Source: Imagn

Between 2002 and 2019, the Homestead-Miami Speedway was the host of the final NASCAR races of all three tiers. However, that changed after Phoenix Raceway was chosen to be the destination for the Championship race. Meanwhile, Homestead-Miami has bounced around on the schedule since, but Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin feels that it should be given more importance, considering it is a more driver-centered track.

"I would certainly like to see (Homestead) play a bigger factor in our championship," the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said. (via The Athletic). "Whether it’s in the playoffs, just a part of the championship race or round, or whatever it might be, I’d like to see it be a part of that as, like we just talked about, the driver makes a bigger difference at this track compared to the car."

Recent reports claim Homestead-Miami could return to hosting the Championship race in the 2026 season, but it is understood it will be in rotation with other tracks.

