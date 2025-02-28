Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell shares mini vlog documenting 'Two days in Mexico City'

Christopher Bell was one of the four drivers who recently made a trip to Mexico City to check out Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the racetrack that is going to host the June 15 NASCAR Cup Series race. Notably, it will mark the sport’s first international leap in the modern era.

Bell didn’t get the chance to take a NASCAR car for a spin around the 2.7-mile racetrack, but there were other fun activities that he did throughout the day. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver documented his experiences through a mini vlog which he later posted on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote,

"Two days in Mexico City."

“The grandstands were absolutely massive. We took lots of photos for media opportunities as well,” said Christopher Bell in the video.” I got to drive around the course in a golf cart but still really cool to check out the racetrack.”

Bell spent the next day attending a press conference and later, tried his hand at “Lucha libre", a traditional form of Mexican wrestling. Throughout the day, he also took several pictures with his fellow drivers, Daniel Suarez, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney, and topped it off with some lip-smacking tacos.

2025 marks Bell’s fifth year driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. Just last week, he bagged his 10th career Cup Series win at Atlanta Motor Speedway, thus securing a spot in the playoffs. He will now look forward to replicating the feat at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), also home to the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

“We recognize his voice”- NASCAR chief shows confidence in Christopher Bell amid talks of revamping current playoff system

Despite finishing as low as 15th in points last year, Joey Logano bagged the titular win, sparking quite some controversies among the racing aficionados. On the other hand, Kyle Larson, who won a series-high six races throughout the season, didn’t even make the final four.

NASCAR responded to the matter, saying that they were looking into ways to modify the current playoff system. The NASCAR playoff committee had a meeting regarding the same about two weeks ago. Several ideas surfaced during the session, which was presided over by Mike Forde, managing director of Race Communications at NASCAR.

In an interview reported by Athlon Sports, Forde said that a lot of trust befell Christopher Bell as far as reaching a consensus was concerned.

“Why I want to bring him up is because NASCAR has really turned to him as a leader in the garage,” explained Forde. “We have recognized his talents. We recognize his voice.”

“He did speak up in the committee and gave some ideas and things that we should maybe think about. Rotation of the championship, for instance, was a big one on his plate or on his mind,” Forde added.

That being said, no change in the current playoff system is due this year. NASCAR is getting ready for its first road course race of the season, scheduled for Sunday, March 2. The event will air live on FOX with radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 3:30 pm ET onwards.

