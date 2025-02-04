Joe Gibbs Racing extends its “longest-running” team sponsorship with Christopher Bell for 2025 NASCAR season 

NASCAR team Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) has extended its partnership with Interstate Batteries for the 2025 season. This will be their 34th year together, making it the longest-running team sponsorship in the sport's history.

Christopher Bell will return the No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE for his fifth season at JGR with the Dallas, Texas-based company as the main sponsor in four Cup Series races, starting with the season opener Daytona 500 on February 16. Adam Stern of SBJ shared the news on X, writing:

"@InterstateBatts is renewing the longest-running team sponsorship in NASCAR, as it will return to Joe Gibbs Racing for a 34th straight season in 2025. Interstate will serve as primary sponsor of Christopher Bell in four Cup Series races and Ty Gibbs for one event.

Interstate Batteries will sponsor other races at Las Vegas on March 16, Texas Motor Speedway on May 4, and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway on November 2.

The battery distribution company first teamed up with JGR in 1992 when owner Joe Gibbs started the team. JGR has won five Cup Series championships and 214 races with Interstate Batteries as a key sponsor.

"We wouldn’t be where we are as a race team without the support from our founding partner, Interstate Batteries. To think we’re now well into our fourth decade together speaks to how special our partnership has been and the relationships we’ve built with everyone at Interstate Batteries," said Joe Gibbs in a statement (via Jayski).

"There are few partnerships that have stood the test of time like Joe Gibbs Racing and Interstate Batteries," he added.

In the No. 54 Camry, Ty Gibbs will also race with the Interstate Batteries colors at Nashville Superspeedway on June 1.

Joe Gibbs Racing announces addition to Xfinity lineup

JGR also announced the return of Justin Bonsignore to the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season. Bonsignore, who made one start with the team last year, will race in nine races, an increase from the five races planned last month. The 37-year-old will drive the No. 19 car at Daytona, Homestead, Bristol (2), Rockingham, Pocono, Iowa, Kansas and Phoenix.

Bonsignore competes full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for Kenneth Massa Motorsports and made his Xfinity debut at New Hampshire where he finished 22nd. He will join JGR’s full-time drivers William Sawalich, Brandon Jones and Taylor Gray.

Moreover, Chase Briscoe will return in JGR's No. 19 Xfinity car at Charlotte on May 24. Lance, the top sandwich cracker brand in the US, will sponsor the race along with his 2025 Cup Series season.

