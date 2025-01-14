Joe Gibbs Racing gives a sneak peek into the making of custom NASCAR seat for Denny Hamlin

The Joe Gibbs Racing social media team often gives its followers an up-close look at behind-the-scenes activities on and off the racetrack. Recently, the team posted a video giving a sneak peek into how they make a custom race car seat for driver Denny Hamlin.

The team posted a video of Hamlin's #11 JGR crew working on fitting their driver for a custom seat. The organization penned a caption asking their followers something they might not have known, writing:

"Did you know every NASCAR driver has a custom seat? @dennyhamlin"

The video walks viewers through the process of making the custom seat. JGR added captions as the video went along to further explain the process.

The first step in the process is starting with the lumbar support, noting Hamlin's old seat had 0.75 inches of lumbar support. The team then makes the new lumbar support that fits Hamlin's liking.

After trying it out, Hamlin can be heard in the video saying it's "too pointed," therefore needing adjustments. They then prepare the seat for the "pour," which is the liquid foam that helps shape the seat. The team adds supports before mixing the foam and pouring it into the seat.

As Hamlin sits in the car, the foam surrounds him and expands to fit the driver. Once that step is complete, the team trims off the excess foam and the mold will then be scanned to create the actual seat. The video ends with one of the crew members placing the mold back in the seat.

Hamlin is getting set for his 20th full-time Cup Series season behind the wheel of the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. In 2024, the Chesterfield, Virginia native registered three victories at Bristol, Richmond, and Dover, respectively. Hamlin made it all the way to the Round of 8 of the playoffs but was eliminated prior to the championship race. He is still seeking his first career Cup Series championship.

Joe Gibbs Racing continues to field four full-time NASCAR Cup Series cars

Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing speaks to the press following NASCAR Cup series practice at Circuit of the Americas - Source: Imagn

Along with the veteran Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing continues to field three other full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries, as they will in 2025. The other cars are driven by Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Ty Gibbs.

Bell will be back behind the wheel of the #20 JGR Toyota in 2025. The Oklahoma native scored three wins in 2024 and made it to the Round of 8 of the playoffs. Ty Gibbs, grandson of team founder Joe Gibbs, will return to the #54 JGR machine. He made his first career playoff appearance last season but failed to make it out of the first round.

Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe will take over the #19 JGR Toyota after Martin Truex Jr. retired at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Briscoe last drove the #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, winning at Darlington last season, and made the switch following his former side ceasing its operations after last season.

