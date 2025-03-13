Joe Gibbs Racing's president weighs in on the possibility of trading crew members: “It would be very uncommon”

Joe Gibbs Racing president Dave Alpern has answered a major question. Crew members are crucial in making a team work efficiently during pit stops. However, one might wonder if a crew member can be traded in stock car racing like other sports. Reflecting upon the query, Dave Alpern shared his take on Instagram.

Alpern revealed that NASCAR teams generally don't trade crew members. However, it is technically possible to trade crew members, but it is not a common practice in stock car racing.

Reflecting upon the same, in an Instagram post shared by Joe Gibbs Racing, the president stated:

"So NASCAR teams, trade crew members like stick and ball sports, trade other players. That really doesn't happen. It's not to say it couldn't. We don't have a trade deadline. We don't have that type of formal trading period. Anyone who goes over the wall on a pit crew is under contract, and that contract specifies a certain period of time. It would be very uncommon to see a team trading one for another. Could it happen? Sure. Maybe I'll get traded for somebody, but as of right now that is not a common practice in our sport."

NASCAR pit crew members included crew chief, car chief, jackman, tire changer, tire carrier, gasman, and utilityman.

Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Denny Hamlin announced major news for the 2025 season

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin parted ways with his two-decade-long sponsor FedEx after wrapping up the 2024 season. For the 2025 season, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver announced a new sponsor on Wednesday, March 12.

Ahead of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race scheduled for Sunday, March 16, the #11 Toyota Camry XSE driver announced a two-race partnership with a popular convenience store chain, AmPm. The partnership will feature a violet-black theme paint scheme for the season. Hamlin will debut with the sponsor at Sonoma Raceway on July 13, and the next race is scheduled during the playoffs on October 12, at Las Vegas Speedway.

Reflecting upon the same, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver stated (in a press release):

"We’re looking forward to introducing ampm to the motorsports world. It’s exciting to have a first time partner come on and be able to showcase their business to our fanbase. It’s a great looking paint scheme and I can’t wait to get it out on the track at Sonoma and Las Vegas later this year."

Denny Hamlin ranks seventh in the driver's point standings with 110 points. He secured one top-five and two top-10 finishes in four starts in the 2025 season.

