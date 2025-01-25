Joe Gibbs Racing sparks frenzy in the community with Chase Briscoe’s big year-round sponsorship revelation

Joe Gibbs Racing recently announced the name of Chase Briscoe’s sponsor for the 2025 season. The fans were left arguing whether the iconic #19 livery would make more sense with Briscoe wheeling it than it used to back when Martin Truex Jr. drove it full time in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Bass Pro Shops, a longtime partner of Joe Gibbs Racing, will join forces with Briscoe throughout the entire 2025 campaign. Announcing the news through a recent post on X, JGR wrote,

“The great outdoors all season long. @BassProShops x @chasebriscoe.”

Several fans reacted to it with one stating that the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops entry will always be remembered as something Truex Jr. used to drive. They wrote,

“No offense to @chasebriscoe, the 19 @BassProShops car will always be Martin TruexJr. As a loyal fan of @JoeGibbsRacing and @dennyhamlin for 19 years, could someone let us know who will sponsor the #11 at Bowman Gray and the Daytona 500?”

On that note, another fan commented,

“Gonna be weird seeing that car and Truex not be in it. Looks the same.”

Here are a few other reactions to the post:

“I can't wait to see Chase drive this to victory lane!!” a fan typed.

“Looks awesome !!! Can’t wait to cheer on @chasebriscoe and @BassProShops all season long !!!!” added another.

“Little dissapointed that it seems High Point is gone and that we wont see Mobil 1 or Interstate on the hood. But it is cool to have the nostalgia of 1 sponsor,” a fan wrote.

“Ready to win some races this year,” a user commented.

2025 will mark Chase Briscoe’s first year with the Toyota team, which is expected to kick off officially on February 16 with the annual Daytona 500. Truex Jr., too, will compete in this year’s running of the crown jewel race with TRICON Garage. Fans can watch them in action live on FOX from 2:30 pm ET onwards or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Chase Briscoe reflects on “mind-blowing” Joe Gibbs Racing resources

Joe Gibbs Racing is one of the winningest teams in the arena of NASCAR. With over 300 wins across all premier series since 1992, the North Carolina-based outfit is worth $230 million today (as per Forbes). Needless to say, Chase Briscoe is excited about his debut season with them.

However, what intrigues him the most is how equipped Joe Gibbs Racing is on the racing front. Speaking of the same during an interview with MRN, Briscoe said,

“It’s just eye-opening, truthfully, how much they have at their disposal. Not only from a team standpoint but for the drivers. The data they have to look at is just, truthfully, mind-blowing.”

“I’ve been spending a lot of time over there, typically two to three days a week. It’s super exciting to see all the pieces they have in place,” he added.

The 30-year-old native of Mitchell, Indiana, will be joined by teammates Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Ty Gibbs for the upcoming season. Briscoe will enter the 2025 season after a 14th place finish in 2024, during which, he won the Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway.

